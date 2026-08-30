Belfast Wolves beat Amsterdam Flames by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed five-over match in the ETPL 2026. The Wolves chased down a target of 57 in just 3.5 overs, with Paul Stirling named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 25 runs.

What threatened to be another washout instead turned into an explosive contest with both teams getting 5 overs to bat, as Belfast Wolves chased down Amsterdam Flames' 56-run total in just 3.5 overs to seal a nine-wicket victory at Sportpark Westvliet in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 clash on Sunday, according to a press release.

With persistent rain threatening to wipe out the seventh match of the ETPL, the teams eventually managed to get on the field for a five-over-a-side contest. Belfast Wolves won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision that immediately put the pressure on Amsterdam to maximise every delivery.

A Sprint to the Finish

There was no time for a conventional T20 approach. From the opening ball, the Flames had to attack, knowing that every dot ball could have a significant impact on their final total. Amsterdam raced away to 56 for two from their five overs, with their batters taking an aggressive approach against the Wolves attack as their openers, Steve Smith and Yuvraj Samra, scored 20 and 19 runs respectively.

The shortened format turned the match into a sprint. There was no opportunity to build an innings gradually, with Amsterdam forced to search for boundaries from the outset and Belfast similarly aware that the required run rate would demand an attacking response.

The Wolves did exactly that. Chasing 57, Belfast came out with intent from the very first delivery and immediately put the Amsterdam bowlers under pressure. The target that might have looked challenging quickly began to appear within reach as Belfast's batters found the boundary regularly.

The Wolves reached 59 for one in just 3.5 overs, completing a nine-wicket victory with seven balls remaining. The chase was a demonstration of how effectively Belfast adapted to the unusual conditions, maintaining an aggressive tempo throughout rather than allowing the rain-reduced format to dictate their approach.

Player of the Match winner, Paul Stirling, scored 25* from 10 balls, and Chapman and Maxwell scored 19 and 11*, respectively.

Weather's Impact on the Game

For Amsterdam, the shortened match offered little margin for error. Having managed 56 from their five overs, the Flames needed an exceptional start with the ball to defend their total. Instead, Belfast's immediate counterattack ensured that the contest was effectively decided before the final over.

The result also underlined the unpredictability that weather can bring to the ETPL. What began with the possibility of another abandoned fixture ultimately produced a high-intensity five-over contest in which both sides were forced to embrace attacking cricket from the first ball.

For Belfast Wolves, the reward was a convincing nine-wicket victory, while Amsterdam Flames will be left to reflect on a match in which the weather fundamentally altered the nature of the contest. After a rain-hit afternoon threatened to deny the teams any meaningful cricket, the ETPL ultimately delivered five overs of pure hitting, and Belfast Wolves emerged with the points. (ANI)