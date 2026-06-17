Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Bruno Fernandes hailed captain Cristiano Ronaldo, calling it a 'huge privilege' to have the veteran in the squad. Fernandes praised Ronaldo's mentality and hopes he will lead Portugal to victory with his goals.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has hailed captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, calling it a "huge privilege" to have the veteran forward in the squad as the team chases their maiden title. Portugal's opening fixture will be against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17 (as per Indian Standard Time).

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'A Source of Inspiration'

Speaking to FIFA, as quoted by FotMob, Fernandes praised Ronaldo's longevity, mentality and influence on the national team setup. "It's a huge privilege for us to have Cristiano as a compatriot, a team-mate and a player who can take us closer to winning the World Cup," he said.

Fernandes called Ronaldo a source of inspiration for the squad, highlighting the forward's resilience and relentless drive for success. "I think we can always learn from him. He's shown his resilience throughout his career. He has that winning mentality; he is never satisfied with what he's achieved, and he always strives for more. Those are all such positive qualities we've taken from his career," he added.

The Manchester United midfielder further noted that Ronaldo's long and decorated career is a testament to his consistency and dedication at the highest level. "The fact he's managed to play for 20 years shows that all of that was, and still is, necessary to perform at the highest level for so long. Those factors go hand in hand with the talent he's shown over the years," Fernandes said.

He also expressed hope that Ronaldo will play a decisive role in Portugal's World Cup campaign, particularly in front of goal. "More than anything, I hope he can replicate that with us at the World Cup, helping us as he's always done, scoring more goals and taking us closer to our objective," he added.

Ronaldo's Quest for Elusive Trophy

Ronaldo holds the record for the most appearances (227) and goals (143) in men's international football. He is now aiming to win the only major trophy that has eluded his career. Portugal has yet to win the FIFA World Cup, with their best result coming in 1966 when they finished third. However, they enter the tournament with a strong squad, led by players such as Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who is coming off an excellent season with Manchester United.

Ronaldo's Message to the Fans

Earlier, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, expressing pride, responsibility and determination as he prepares to lead the team onto the global stage once again.

In an X post, Ronaldo reflected on the significance of representing Portugal, saying that every time the team wears the national jersey, it carries the same pride and passion as on the first day. "Every time we wear this jersey, we feel the same pride, the same passion, and the same sense of responsibility as on the first day. Tomorrow begins a new chapter. We worked hard to reach this moment, and now it's time to give everything for our Country, and for all the Portuguese communities that support us here and around the world. Believe it like we do!" the Portugal skipper wrote. (ANI)