Punjab FC has secured Brazilian forward Diego Henrique Oliveira Raposo for the 2026-27 Indian Super League season. The 29-year-old, who last played for FC Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria, has signed a contract with the club until May 31, 2027.

Punjab FC has announced the signing of Brazilian forward Diego Henrique Oliveira Raposo ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The left-footed attacker has signed an agreement until May 31, 2027. Diego Raposo last appeared for Bulgarian top-division team FC Lokomotiv Sofia, making 19 appearances in the league. This is Punjab FC’s fourth foreign signing of the season after Alfred Planas Moya, Jephthe Patrick Gerard Bahanack and Raphaël Messi Bouli, according to a press release.

Raposo's Professional Journey

The 29-year-old started his career in Portugal with R.D. Águeda and has also represented other clubs in Portugal like FC Felgueiras, S.C. Beira-Mar and S.C.U. Torreense before making his move to Bulgaria with FC Krumovgrad in the 2023-24 season. The Santos-born forward played for the Bulgarian club for two seasons before moving to Al-Dhafra FC in the UAE Pro League for one season, before moving back to Bulgaria to represent FC Lokomotiv Sofia.

'Eager to Contribute'

Sharing his thoughts on signing for Punjab FC, Diego Raposo said, “I am very excited to begin this new chapter with Punjab FC and to experience Indian football for the first time. Punjab FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and I am eager to contribute with my experience, energy and goals. I cannot wait to meet my teammates, work with the coaching staff and, most importantly, step onto the pitch and give my best for the club and its supporters.” (ANI)