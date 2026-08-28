Cheteshwar Pujara has lavished praise on young Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha, comparing him to Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Pujara believes Dinusha has the potential to become one of the greats for Sri Lanka in the coming years.

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara hailed young Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha for his sensational performances against India on home soil, saying that his performances took him back to the era of Lankan giants Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene and the left-hander can be one of the greats for his country in the coming years.

Dinusha was exceptional against India, with his resistance on the final day at Colombo clinching him a historic third century of the series and sweeping away India's hopes of a series clean sweep. He topped the scoring charts with 420 runs in four innings at an average of 140.00, with three centuries and a fifty. He also faced 722 balls while batting in the middle-order, the most by a batter in a series.

'He takes me into that era of Sangakkara, Jayawardene'

In a video on Cricinfo, Pujara said, "The way he has batted throughout the series has been phenomenal. He takes me into that era of batters like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. When I was growing up, I used to look up to those Sri Lankan players. In 5-10 years, Sonal Dinusha can be one of the greats of Sri Lankan cricket. He has shown that potential. The way he batted on the last day of the second Test match, it was a commendable effort."

In five Tests, Dinusha has so far made 606 runs in nine innings at an average of 86.57, with three centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 133*. In 70 first-class matches, he has made 4,118 runs at an average of 48.44, including 14 centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 145.

Praise for lower-order support

He also credited Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara for their resistance down the order, saying that Nuwantha's technique, especially against spin, surprised him since he does not have a very strong domestic record (average of 13 and no fifties in 17 first-class matches). Nuwantha made handy 86 runs in four innings at an average of 21.40, with a best score of 46 in 150 balls on the final day at the Colombo second Test.

"Credit to Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara as well. The partnerships were very crucial. The kind of technique Nuwantha showed was surprising because his first-class record does not suggest that. Especially against the spinners, he was allowing the ball to hit the bat," he said.

"The pitch was on the easier side, but the ball was turning a bit. There was a little bit of movement for the seamers with the second new ball, and there was pressure," the former India batter added.

Match Recap

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first, with centuries from Padikkal (117 in 193 balls, with 12 fours), Dhruv Jurel (115* in 177 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (63 in 89 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (50 in 108 balls, with six fours) taking India to 503/9, with Asitha Fernando taking four-fer.

In their first innings, SL was skittled out for 290, with Dinusha's second century (103 in 162 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and a fine 80 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara (in 133 balls, with nine fours) standing out. Prasidh Krishna and Suthar were among the wickets for India with three each.

During the follow-on, India had SL down for 218/6, but a 112-run stand between Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha (46 in 150 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Sri Lanka towards a sizeable lead. Dinusha (133* in 264 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) reached his third ton of the series, with the resistance from lower order, who soaked in deliveries to support him. SL ended at 429/9, drawing the Test. (ANI)