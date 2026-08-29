Pacer Prasidh Krishna was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Series' medal for his 7 wickets in India's Test series against Sri Lanka. He was praised by team analyst Hari Prasad Mohan for his relentlessness and impact in adverse conditions.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna was given the 'Impact Player of the Series' medal for his crucial wickets in India's series win over Sri Lanka away from home. Krishna was handed the medal by the team's performance analyst, Hari Prasad Mohan.

During the tour to Sri Lanka, consisting of two Tests, Krishna took seven wickets at an average of 24.57 and best figures of 3/52. He was India's best-performing pacer in the absence of stalwart Jasprit Bumrah, with spinner Manav Suthar (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (eight) being the headline acts with their wickets.

'Someone Who Can Have a Second Job as an Analyst'

During the medal ceremony, Hari highlighted how Prasidh "made the ball talk and asked the right questions" to the batters in adverse conditions and was always asking him for data inputs, being as relentless with his questions to the analyst as he was on the field. Handing the medal to Prasidh, Hari Prasad said in a video posted by BCCI, "So the Impact Player of the Series goes to someone who had put the hard yards, made the ball talk, kept asking the right questions to the batters even in these adverse conditions. He made an impact with the ball whenever he got the opportunity. And ever since we landed in Colombo, you know, he had been on my ears asking for a lot of data. And honestly, in this team, if there is someone who can have a second job as an analyst, that would be him. And for his relentlessness, wickets, impact, and way too many questions for me, which I enjoy. It is Prasidh Krishna."

'This Effort is Going to Take Us All a Long Way'

Prasidh thanked everyone and said, "Nothing would be possible without each one of you. I think everybody, the ones that are playing obviously got the credit that they were due, but everybody around, I think it takes a lot for everybody during a Test match, you are here for a camp. We did such long practices every session to see all of you all lock up."

"Even during such hot days, everybody is sitting out there, standing out there, helping with water. All the reserves out there, coming and running in and helping of all of us. So this effort is going to take us all a long way. So this is the way the team has to be run and thanks so much," he signed off.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first, with centuries from Padikkal (117 in 193 balls, with 12 fours), Dhruv Jurel (115* in 177 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (63 in 89 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (50 in 108 balls, with six fours) taking India to 503/9, with Asitha Fernando taking four-fer.

In their first innings, SL was skittled out for 290, with Dinusha's second century (103 in 162 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and a fine 80 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara (in 133 balls, with nine fours) standing out. Prasidh Krishna and Suthar were among the wickets for India with three each.

During the follow-on, India had SL down for 218/6, but a 112-run stand between Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha (46 in 150 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Sri Lanka towards a sizeable lead. Dinusha (133* in 264 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) reached his third ton of the series, with the resistance from lower order, who soaked in deliveries to support him. SL ended at 429/9, drawing the Test. (ANI)