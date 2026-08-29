Indian rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey, a triple medalist at the 2022 Asian Games, is now aiming for gold at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games, backed by intensive training, sports psychology, and the experience of her previous campaign.

Having made an unexpected entry into competitive shooting in 2018, Indian rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey is now heading into her second Asian Games. The 24-year-old, who won a bronze and two silver medals in her last appearance, will be heading into Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with a clear goal: to upgrade her previous success to gold, according to a release.

Chouksey won a silver in the Women's 10m air rifle team and Women's 50m rifle 3P team event, respectively, and a bronze medal in the Women's 50m rifle 3P event at the 2022 Asian Games, which were held in 2023. She believes the experience of competing here has given her greater clarity and confidence ahead of the upcoming edition in Japan.

Intensive Preparation for Japan

Reflecting on the difference between her first and second Asian Games campaigns, Chouksey said, "The Asian Games is one of the biggest multi-sport tournaments after the Olympics, and I have competed there before. I have performed on that stage, so I know what it takes. After winning three medals, I now have good experience of competing at this level. So, this time, I am going to Japan with a clear view and goal for what I want to achieve at this competition."

The road to the Asian Games has involved an intensive preparation phase, with the Indian shooting contingent undergoing high-intensity camps in Bhopal. The first camp involved multiple match and final simulations, including longer shooting sessions designed to test the athletes' endurance and stability. "We were putting a lot of hard work and a lot of effort into the preparation. The strategy for this camp was to conduct matches and finals. We played around three to four matches and three to four finals, which is a lot in a 10-day camp. Playing a match is very intense, even if it is just a 60-shot match. We also had a 120-shot match, which is not in any programme, but we did it to check the endurance and stability for a long period of time." Chouksey explained.

Harnessing Sports Psychology

The shooting team has also been working with sports psychologists and using biofeedback technology to better understand their breathing patterns and responses while shooting. "So the psychologists use technology to monitor our breathing and other physical processes when we are shooting. We have tried it multiple times, and it is really helpful. It has helped us understand ourselves better. They also suggested some exercises before sleeping and after waking up. I have been doing it, and it is actually helping with my shooting as well."

"Little things matter a lot. We know what to do, we know how to shoot, but there are small things which are neglected. If we do them right, towards perfection, then I think we will be unstoppable," she added. Having already experienced the pressure of the Asian Games, Chouksey believes this familiarity can help her approach the competition with greater composure. Her ambition, however, remains firmly fixed on achieving what she fell short of last time. "I was excited and also very dedicated to convert it to gold. And I really want that very, very much," she said.

Anticipating a Strong Contest

Chouksey is also looking forward to competing against a strong Chinese shooting contingent at the Asian Games. India's performances against China at the previous edition have added another layer of anticipation to the contest. "I am really excited to compete with the Chinese shooting team because they are a very strong team and in the 2023 Asian Games, we had a gold (Sift Kaur Samra) and a bronze (Ashi Chouksey) in the Women's 50m 3P category, while they got a silver at their home. So they might still be holding it against us (laughs) and can be looking for revenge. They are a very strong team, but I am really excited to compete with them," she said.

From Accidental Discovery to Elite Shooter

From discovering shooting almost by chance at a school camp to establishing herself as a high-level international shooter, Chouksey's journey has been one of rapid progression. She first encountered the sport during an NCC camp where she held a rifle for the first time. A strong first attempt prompted her to consider shooting as a career, eventually leading to her selection at a state shooting academy.

Now, with another Asian Games campaign ahead, Chouksey enters the competition with the benefit of experience, intensive preparation and a singular objective: to turn her previous Asian Games medal into gold. (ANI)