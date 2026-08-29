Anaya Bangar was ignored when she asked the BCCI for help joining India's women's cricket team. Anaya told PTI that the BCCI "served with silence" her bid to join the Indian women's cricket team.

Anaya Bangar, the daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, is back in the spotlight after being granted permission to continue competitive women's cricket in Australia. Her journey, however, has not been smooth. Anaya, a former Mumbai age-group player, has publicly discussed her transition, the problems she experienced in cricket, and her efforts to find a place in the women's game.

Her current development has also drawn attention to a previous attempt to obtain clarification from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which she claims remained ignored.

Who is Anaya Bangar?

Anaya Bangar was born in Mumbai and raised in a cricketing household. Her father, Sanjay Bangar, played Test and One-Day International cricket for India before becoming a coach. Anaya followed in his footsteps, developing an interest in cricket at a young age. According to SportsDunia's biography, she played age-group and club cricket for clubs in Mumbai and England.

She has also discussed playing competitive age-group cricket in Mumbai and at the state level. Her cricket career took a new path when she began to transition and subsequently openly revealed her experiences as a transgender player.

Anaya Bangar’s Cricket Journey

Cricket was a big part of Anaya's childhood. She has previously said that she played age-group cricket and continues to play club cricket overseas.

Her move was a significant issue because eligibility regulations for women's cricket differ amongst regulatory organisations. The International Cricket Council now prohibits transgender women who have gone through male puberty from participating in international women's cricket.

That incident prompted Anaya to seek clarification on whether she could continue playing competitively.

Why Did Anaya Bangar Approach the BCCI?

According to Anaya, she approached the BCCI to enquire whether transgender athletes may compete in women's cricket in India. She stated that she received no answer from the Indian board.

When asked about her experience, she described the quiet as disappointing and painful. Anaya has encouraged the BCCI to explore adopting a policy for transgender participation, claiming her experience might help shape future standards.

Cricket Australia Gives Anaya a Way Back

After receiving no response from the BCCI, Anaya contacted Cricket Australia in June 2026. The Australian board later approved her to play community-level women's cricket.

According to the current judgement, she can play Premier Cricket in Australia until March 2027. However, participation in top events like the Women's Big Bash League will be contingent on satisfying Cricket Australia's unique eligibility rules, which include testosterone-related factors.

Anaya sees the choice as a chance to return to a sport she previously believed she would never play again.

Anaya Bangar's Family Background

Anaya is the daughter of former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar, who subsequently became a coach. Her family has a close relationship with cricket, and her father was instrumental in introducing her to the game.

She also has a younger brother named Atharva.

What Are Anaya's Next Steps?

Anaya aims to revive her cricket career in Australia's domestic circuit. While Cricket Australia approval provides her with an opportunity, it does not guarantee selection to an elite squad or a WBBL contract.

Her immediate goals will be to return to competitive cricket, prove herself on the pitch, and continue the discourse about transgender involvement in sports.