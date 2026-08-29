England captain Harry Kane has been named Germany's Footballer of the Year, becoming the first English player to win the award. The Bayern Munich star was recognised for his standout 2025-26 season where he scored 36 Bundesliga goals.

England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has described being named Germany's Footballer of the Year as a special honour, becoming the first English player to receive the prestigious award. Kane, who was presented with the award at the Allianz Arena ahead of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga opener, said he was delighted to receive the recognition in front of the club's supporters.

Kane was voted Germany's Footballer of the Year after a standout 2025-26 season with Bayern Munich. He finished ahead of teammate Michael Olise in the voting, while Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was named Coach of the Year and Giulia Gwinn won the women's award.

A Special Honour

"An honour to become the first English player to win Germany's Footballer of the Year award. A special feeling to receive it at the Allianz in front of our incredible fans. Great to collect it alongside the gaffer and Giulia Gwinn - congratulations to you both!" England star Harry Kane wrote on X. An honour to become the first English player to win Germany’s Footballer of the Year award. A special feeling to receive it at the Allianz in front of our incredible fans. Great to collect it alongside the gaffer and Giulia Gwinn – congratulations to you both! 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/lHp3tW3yMy — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 29, 2026

Clear Winner and Other Accolades

Despite the wealth of awards accrued over the course of his Bayern career, this is the first time in his career Kane has been named Germany's Footballer of the Year. In so doing, the English striker succeeds Florian Wirtz, who received the award last time out in 2025.

Picking up 272 out of 659 votes from members of the Association of German Sports Journalists (VDS), Kane was the clear winner, with his teammate Michael Olise (203 votes) finishing in second place, just as he did last year.

This is Kane's third prize in quick succession: earlier this week, the free-scoring forward - who registered a staggering 36 goals in the Bundesliga alone last season - was awarded the European Golden Shoe as the continent's leading goalscorer for the 2025/26 season. Subsequently, he won the 2026 Franz Beckenbauer Supercup with Bayern, who defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in a thrilling encounter on Saturday evening, although the record-breaking striker was unable to find the net himself in that match. (ANI)