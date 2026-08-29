Captains for the six franchises of the inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026 have been announced. IPL players Akash Madhwal and Jagadeesha Suchith will lead Mussoorie Thunder and Herbertpur Knightriders respectively. The tournament runs from Sept 2-9.

The excitement around the inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026 has reached its peak with all six franchise teams officially announcing their captains ahead of the tournament, which is set to begin on September 2 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. The eight-day tournament, scheduled from September 2 to September 9, will bring together IPL experience, domestic cricket pedigree and promising local talent, with six franchises battling for the inaugural title.

Team Captains Announced

Doiwala Kings will be led by TNR Mohit, while Mussoorie Thunder will have IPL player Akash Madhwal at the helm. Rishikesh Dragons have appointed Yuvraj Chaudhary as their captain, while Vikasnagar Dhamaka will be led by Kunal Chandela. Herbertpur Knightriders have named Jagadeesha Suchith as their captain, while Piyush Joshi will lead Selakui Strikers, as per a press release.

Nurturing Local Talent

The appointment of experienced players as captains is expected to add further quality and competitiveness to the tournament while providing young local cricketers with an opportunity to learn from established players in a high-pressure competitive environment. Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra expressed confidence in the six captains and highlighted their role in helping nurture the next generation of cricketing talent in Uttarakhand.

Speaking about the captaincy appointments, Navneet Mishra said, "Having experienced and capable players lead the six teams is a major advantage for the Dehradun T20 League. Captains such as Akash Madhwal and Jagadeesha Suchith bring valuable experience from IPL and domestic cricket, while TNR Mohit, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Kunal Chandela and Piyush Joshi understand the local cricketing environment and the potential of players from the region. Their leadership will be crucial not only in the competition but also in helping young players learn, adapt and perform at this level."

Tournament Format

The tournament will feature a total of 18 matches, with the six franchises competing in a round-robin league stage. Each team will play five league matches as they look to secure a place in the knockout stage. The top teams will then progress to the two knockout semi-finals on September 8, with the winners advancing to the grand final scheduled for September 9, where the inaugural Dehradun T20 League champion will be crowned.

With the captains now confirmed and preparations entering the final phase, anticipation is building for what promises to be an exciting first edition of the Dehradun T20 League, aimed at providing a competitive platform for cricketing talent from Dehradun and across Uttarakhand. (ANI)