PBKS Vs LSG Highlights: 254 Run Carnage, Arya’s Storm Destroys Lucknow
Punjab Kings delivered a batting masterclass, piling up a massive 254 and crushing Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs. Priyansh Arya led the charge with a stunning 93, while Rishabh Pant fought hard in vain as LSG failed to chase the mountain.0:00 Highest total of IPL 2026 — 254/71:45 Shami conceded 20 runs in single over2:35 Aiden Markram fought hard
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