Novak Djokovic glorified with Serbian stamps; joins Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic of Serbia happens to be one of the greatest tennis players of the modern-day. He has won a record 20 Grand Slam titles, a feat that he shares with Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain, besides being the reigning world number one. Consequently, he has been honoured with Serbian stamps.

As per ATP, Djokovic will be having a couple of Serbian postal stamps to his name. While one will be for the domestic postal services, the other will be for the international postal service. As a result, he has become the first Serbian athlete to feature stamps to his name.

“An honour to receive my very own Serbian stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I’m humbled!! Excited to share, we’ll partner with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects for every child to have the opportunity to attend preschool 🙏🏼. Gratitude for everyone that brought this together. Now @jelenadjokovicndf and I will take some stamps home for the kids to write to Santa 😃📬🎅🏻,” Djokovic wrote on social media.

Boban Savic designed the artwork of his stamp. He referenced Djokovic’s most outstanding achievements in his professional tennis career. It includes his 37 ATP Masters titles and the 20 Slams. Consequently, he has joined an elite list of tennis stars, including Swiss great Roger Federer, in the honourable feat.