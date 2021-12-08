Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic features in the list of main draw, casting doubt on vaccination status

The Australian Open 2022 organisers had announced that non-vaccinated players might not be allowed to compete. However, Novak Djokovic features in the main draw list, casting doubt on his vaccination status.

Fans are desperately awaiting the 2022 tennis calendar to get underway, and most importantly, the opening Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open. While reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia happens to be the defending champion, his participation was doubtful. Nonetheless, he features in the main draw list.

On Wednesday, the list of 104 players taking part in the competition was released by Tennis Australia in which Djokovic features. He has also announced that he will be taking part in the ATP Cup, to be played in Sydney ahead of the AO in Melbourne. However, all of it contradicts AO organisers' previous statement that none of the unvaccinated players would be allowed to compete.

Djokovic has been one of the most controversial tennis personalities regarding COVID vaccination. He had earlier revealed his reservations against the COVID vaccine, citing health issues and its complications. Also, he has refused to disclose his current vaccination status.

Nonetheless, reports have suggested that the defending champion could be medically exempted to take part in AO. However, the Victorian Government maintains that none of the unvaccinated players would be allowed to participate in the event. "My view on this is apparent and simple. Everyone's looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will attend -- spectators, players, officials, staff -- everyone is expected to be fully vaccinated," said James Merlino (Victorian Deputy Premier) to sen.com.au.