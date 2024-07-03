'No withdrawal': Paris Diamond League wasn't part of competition calendar, clarifies Neeraj Chopra

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified on Wednesday that the Paris Diamond League, held on Sunday, was never part of his competition schedule for this year.

This statement follows a media report that claimed Chopra withdrew from the event due to an adductor niggle that has been affecting him for the past few months.

The 26-year-old athlete took to 'X' to emphasize that there was no question of withdrawal, as he had never entered the competition in the first place.

"Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games. Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the best! #RoadToOlympics," Chopra posted.

Neeraj Chopra was exempted from last week's National Inter-State Championships, a mandatory event for all Indian athletes, by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The AFI granted this relaxation due to the short turnaround time between the domestic event and the Diamond League scheduled for July 7.

"We have made it very clear that every athlete will compete in India at the Inter-State Championships," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla had said,

"But Paris Diamond League is clashing with the Inter-State Championships and we feel that Paris Diamond League will be very important for him (Neeraj) before the Olympic Games therefore he is the only guy who has been given special permission to participate in the Federation Cup," he added.

However, Chopra had mentioned last month that his schedule would be determined based on his physical condition.

"We had a discussion that I would play in the National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30) and it's going to be held in Panchkula in Haryana but it was very near to the Paris Olympics," Chopra had said.

"Since I was playing in Doha which is near to India. Moreover, there is Paris Diamond League (on July 7) between National Inter-State and Olympics. So, we decided to compete here (Federation Cup)," Chopra had said.

"Further competition schedule will be decided later according to situation and my body. Otherwise, I will go to Paris from there (after competing in Turku)."

Chopra, who made history as the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the Tokyo Olympics, secured gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games last month. Subsequently, he spoke about his ongoing adductor niggle that has impacted his season, mentioning plans to consult "different doctors" after the Paris Olympics.

