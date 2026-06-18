MoS for Sports Raksha Khadse reviewed preparations for the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026, which India is hosting for the first time. The event will be held from June 19-24 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with 36 nations participating.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, today reviewed preparations for the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, ahead of the prestigious continental championship scheduled to be held from June 19-24, 2026.

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Grand Opening Ceremony

The championship will officially commence with a grand Opening Ceremony on June 19, 2026, from 6:00 PM onwards at Hall No. 2-3, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. The ceremony, themed "ONE DREAM | ONE BLADE | ONE PRIDE", will celebrate the spirit of fencing, sporting excellence and international unity. The Opening Ceremony will be graced by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The event will also witness the august presence of distinguished international sports leaders, including Abdelmoneim El Husseiny, Acting President, Federation Internationale d'Escrime (FIE); H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President, Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA); and Vitaly Logvin Grechuhin, President, Pan American Fencing Confederation (PAFC), as per a press release.

Minister Reviews Preparations

During her visit, Khadse was accompanied by Satej Patil, President, Fencing Association of India, and Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Fencing Association of India. She reviewed the competition infrastructure, athlete facilities, technology-enabled officiating systems and other arrangements being put in place for the successful conduct of the championship.

The Minister also took stock of the advanced sports technologies and world-class infrastructure being deployed for the event. She observed that the integration of modern technology into training, performance analysis and competition management is playing a crucial role in enhancing athlete performance and preparing sportspersons to compete at the highest international standards.

Historic Milestone for Indian Fencing

The Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 mark a historic milestone as India hosts the prestigious continental championship for the first time. The event will witness participation from 36 countries, with a total of 787 accreditations, including 406 athletes, 75 coaches, 9 managers, 13 support staff, 40 delegates, 28 volunteers and 151 Local Organising Committee (LOC) staff.

'India is Rapidly Emerging as a Global Sporting Nation': Raksha Khadse

Speaking on the occasion, Khadse said: "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly emerging as a global sporting nation. The Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 provides a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening sports infrastructure, supporting athletes, promoting emerging sports and enhancing India's capacity to host major international sporting events. The Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 reflects this vision and showcases India's growing capabilities on the global sporting stage."

She further noted that international competitions of this scale provide valuable exposure to athletes, encourage sporting excellence and contribute significantly to building a vibrant and future-ready sporting ecosystem.

Khadse observed that the successful hosting of the championship aligns closely with the objectives of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, which emphasises athlete-centric development, sports science, technology integration, infrastructure expansion and greater international engagement. She added that such events strengthen India's position as a preferred destination for global sporting competitions while creating new opportunities for Indian athletes to compete alongside the best in the world.

The Minister expressed confidence in the preparedness for the championship and appreciated the efforts of the Fencing Association of India, technical officials and all stakeholders involved in organising the event. She extended her best wishes to all participating athletes and hoped that the championship would further strengthen fencing in India while fostering sporting excellence and cooperation across Asia.

The visit reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to promoting emerging sports, expanding access to world-class sporting infrastructure and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 through sports-led development and excellence. (ANI)