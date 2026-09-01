Following his international retirement, legendary footballer Lionel Messi was hailed by teammates Emiliano Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister. Messi, 39, ended his two-decade career after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final loss to Spain.

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister hailed legendary footballer Lionel Messi following his international retirement. Messi, 39, hung up his boots, putting an end to a two-decade long Argentina career filled with records, goals and a thousand memories.

Martinez, the 'Golden Glove' winner in Argentina's dreamy FIFA WC winning 2022 campaign and Mac Allister, also joined their other teammates in congratulating their captain.

Teammates Pay Tribute

Posting on his Instagram, Emi thanked Messi for "making him a world champion and helping me reach heights I never imagined possible."

"Captain, Words aren't enough to express everything you did for us and for the entire Argentine people. All I can do is thank you for making me a world champion and helping me reach heights I never imagined possible. My respect, always. Thank you," said Emi. Read more At: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emi Martinez (@emi_martinez26)

Meanwhile, Mac Allister, who plays for Premier League giants Liverpool, chimed in Messi's retirement post comment section, saying, "Thank you for everything you gave us inside and outside the pitch."

'I Leave with Peace and Pride'

The decision came over a month after Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. In a statement originally written two days after the final and finalised after his father's death, Messi expressed deep pride and peace with his choice, emphasising that the recent loss of his father made him even more convinced of his decision to step aside for the next generation.

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment... I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," said Messi.

"There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here... Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey... I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of... Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced of this decision than before," he added.

An Unparalleled Legacy

Messi leaves behind an unparalleled international legacy as Argentina's most-capped player and top all-time scorer, with 124 goals in 203 appearances. Over a career featuring six FIFA World Cup appearances (2006-2026), he amassed 21 World Cup goals--including eight goals and four assists in the 2026 tournament--and led Argentina to historic triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America.

While his international chapter comes to a close, Messi will continue playing club football for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. (ANI)