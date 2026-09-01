Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, penned an emotional message after his retirement from international football. She expressed pride in his journey. The 39-year-old retired after the 2026 World Cup final loss, citing his father's death as well.

Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of legendary footballer Lionel Messi, penned down an emotional message after her husband's retirement from international football, expressing her pride in his journey and in how their children got to experience it all firsthand.

A two-decade long illustrious international career ended on Monday, with 39-year-old Messi leaving behind a massive trail of records, goals and memories that would undoubtedly be passed down generations of future football fans.

Antonela Roccuzzo's Emotional Tribute

Posting on her Instagram, Antonela spoke on how Messi experienced so much joy and setbacks throughout his career and kept going. While she feels lucky to have been a part of his career as his partner, the fact that their children got to watch it moves her deeply. "I am so proud to see you close this chapter this way, @leomessi. So many years, so many moments, so much joy--and so many setbacks, too. I watched you suffer, fall, and get back up. I watched you keep going when things didn't go your way and always try again. And after all these years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfill your dreams and experience some of the happiest days of our lives," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

"But there is something about this whole story that moves me deeply: that our children grew up witnessing it all firsthand. That they saw their dad fight for what he wanted, refuse to give up, and keep believing until the very end. And that they were there to see you achieve it all and lift the World Cup. Perhaps one day they will truly understand the magnitude of your story. Today, they are simply proud of their dad. "

"And I am proud of you. Of your journey, of everything you overcame, and--above all--of the person behind every one of those moments. What a privilege it has been to experience all this by your side. We love you infinitely" she signed off.

Messi's Retirement Statement

The decision came over a month after Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. In a statement originally written two days after the final and finalised after his father's death, Messi expressed deep pride and peace with his choice, emphasising that the recent loss of his father made him even more convinced of his decision to step aside for the next generation.

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment... I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," said Messi.

"There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here... Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey... I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of... Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced of this decision than before," he added.

An Unparalleled International Legacy

Messi leaves behind an unparalleled international legacy as Argentina's most-capped player and top all-time scorer, with 124 goals in 203 appearances. Over a career featuring six FIFA World Cup appearances (2006-2026), he amassed 21 World Cup goals--including eight goals and four assists in the 2026 tournament--and led Argentina to historic triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America.

While his international chapter comes to a close, Messi will continue playing club football for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. (ANI)