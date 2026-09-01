Argentina stars Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes paid tribute to Lionel Messi after he announced his international retirement. The decision came after the 2026 World Cup final loss and the recent death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Argentina stars Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes expressed their gratitude to teammate Lionel Messi following his announcement to retire from international football on Monday, with both players reflecting on the impact the veteran forward had on their careers and the national team. Messi brought down the curtain on one of the finest careers in international football, which witnessed records, heartbreaks, goals and redemption in equal parts. The 39-year-old announced his international retirement over one month after his side, Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain by 1-0 and just days after the demise of his father, Jorge Messi. Messi's father died on August 8 in the central Argentine city of Rosario at the age of 68.

'Eternally grateful': Teammates pay tribute to Messi

In an Instagram post, Lautaro Martinez, who featured alongside Messi in the 2026 World Cup, shared an emotional message for the Argentine legend, saying there were not enough words to thank the Argentina captain for everything he had done for him and his teammates. "From the first hug to the last... Leo, I don't know if there are enough words to thank you for everything you did for us. Beyond everything you achieved on the field, I'll always cherish everything you taught us off it: to never give up, to keep trying after every setback, to work quietly, and above all, to always believe in ourselves," Lautaro said.

Martinez said Messi's leadership went beyond his goals, assists and trophies, praising the example he set for his teammates and the lasting life lessons he leaves behind. "Your leadership wasn't just about the goals, assists, or titles, but about the example you set for us all these years representing our national team. You left me and all my teammates with so much more than memories. You left us with lessons we'll carry with us for the rest of our lives," he said.

He thanked Messi for his guidance and the many moments they shared, saying the team would deeply miss their captain and remain forever grateful for being part of his historic journey. "Thank you for every piece of advice, every talk, every training session, every hug, and every moment shared. Thank you for making history with us and for allowing us to be a part of your story. We're going to miss you so much, captain. We'll be eternally grateful to have shared this journey with you. Thank you for everything, captain," Martinez said.

Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes said that he "wasn't ready" for Messi's retirement announcement, thanking him for his impact as an Argentine, teammate and friend. He praised Messi's legacy and greatness both on and off the pitch, saying he felt fortunate to have shared the journey with him and that Argentina would always be grateful for the memories he created. "I thought I was ready for this news, but clearly, I wasn't. THANK YOU, For everything you did for me--as an Argentine, as a fan of the national team, as a teammate, and as a friend! Words fall short when it comes to you, your legacy, and your greatness--not just as a player, but above all as a person. I am so lucky to have played alongside you during this beautiful journey with our national team--your national team," he said in an Instagram post.

"I love you, Enano!! May you always be very happy! Our country will be forever grateful to you for everything you made us experience," he added.

Messi on His Retirement Decision

Messi announced his international retirement over one month after Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain by 1-0 and just days after the demise of his father, Jorge Messi. Messi's father died on August 8 in the central Argentine city of Rosario at the age of 68.

In his written statement, as quoted by 433, Messi said, "After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment."

"I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," he added.

Messi acknowledged that the end of this chapter of his career "hurts him a lot", as he "gave everything he had and he does not have anything more to give". He also pointed to the emergence of young talent within the squad, saying that they "deserve to be here".

"There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here," he said.

A Legendary International Career

The Argentina skipper is his country's most-capped player and highest goal scorer, with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also the highest goal-scorer in South American football history.

In 2022, after years of heartbreaks, particularly the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany, Messi tasted FIFA World Cup glory, beating a Kylian Mbappe-powered France in the final. It was his country's first WC in 36 years and their third overall, as per ESPN.

Before that, Messi had also played a massive role in ending Argentina's 28-year title drought, securing the Copa America title in 2021 and winning it back-to-back after World Cup glory in the 2024 edition.

Messi had previously announced his international retirement back in 2016 after Argentina lost to Chile in the Copa America final that year, but reversed his retirement, leading his nation to World Cup glory six years later in Qatar.

World Cup Legacy

The legendary footballer appeared in six FIFA World Cups from 2006 to 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history, with France's Mbappe holding the record with 22 goals.

In this year's World Cup, Messi had eight goals to his name and four assists, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament. This also included his maiden FIFA WC hat-trick against Algeria.

He had overtaken Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of most FIFA World Cup goals before Mbappe snatched the top spot from him.

Messi will, however, continue playing for his club, Inter Miami, in Major League Soccer (MLS). (ANI)