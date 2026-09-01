Lionel Messi's mother, Celia, shared a statement on his international retirement, which came just weeks after his father Jorge's death. She said the family is sad but Messi is happy, noting her late husband often wondered what he'd do post-retirement.

'The whole family is sad': Celia Messi on son's retirement

Following Lionel Messi's decision to retire from international football, the 39-year-old's mother, Celia, shared an emotional statement reflecting on the deep connection her late husband, Jorge Messi, shared with their son's footballing journey. According to America TV, Celia's statement was read out by a news anchor, highlighting the bittersweet timing of the legend's departure from the national team just weeks after his father's passing. Jorge Messi passed away on August 8 in Rosario at the age of 68.

Reflecting on her family's grief and the central role Messi's career played in his father's life, Celia revealed how her late husband often wondered about life after Messi's international career, only for his passing and the retirement to happen almost simultaneously. "I am still crying. Even though we already knew, the whole family is sad. But the important thing is that he is happy. The father (her husband Jorge) always used to say, 'What am I going to do when he does not play anymore.' And it all happened together," said Celia Messi, via America TV.

'I leave with peace and pride': Messi's retirement statement

Messi announced his international retirement on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a legendary career with the Albiceleste. The decision came over a month after Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. In a statement originally written two days after the final and finalised after his father's death, Messi expressed deep pride and peace with his choice, emphasising that the recent loss of his father made him even more convinced of his decision to step aside for the next generation.

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment... I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," said Lionel Messi "There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here... Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey... I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of... Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced of this decision than before," he added.

An Unparalleled International Legacy

Messi leaves behind an unparalleled international legacy as Argentina's most-capped player and top all-time scorer, with 124 goals in 203 appearances. Over a career featuring six FIFA World Cup appearances (2006-2026), he amassed 21 World Cup goals--including eight goals and four assists in the 2026 tournament--and led Argentina to historic triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America.

While his international chapter comes to a close, Messi will continue playing club football for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. (ANI)