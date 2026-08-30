Mansukh Mandaviya, Gautam Gambhir, and BRICS representatives led a special National Sports Day edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' at JLN Stadium. Held across 25,000 locations, the event promoted fitness ahead of the BRICS Summit.

Mandaviya, Gambhir Lead Special Fit India Cycling Event

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, wrestler Sangram Singh and actor Madhurima Tuli led participants at a special National Sports Day edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, organised in collaboration with BRICS, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. The event was held simultaneously at more than 25,000 locations across the country, marking another significant milestone for the weekly cycling movement.

Fit India Event Welcomes BRICS Dignitaries

Mandaviya said the 88th edition had special significance as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13. "This week's edition is dedicated to our esteemed dignitaries and members from BRICS who will be a part of the summit on 12th and 13th. We are delighted to welcome them today," he said.

Mandaviya highlighted the three-fold benefits of cycling - fitness, reduced pollution and easing traffic congestion - while urging citizens to make cycling a part of their weekly routine. "The 88th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' has kicked off at over 25,000 locations across the country. The craze for cycling is growing nationwide, and 'Sundays on Cycle' is gradually becoming a passion among the people. Let us all step away from mobile and computer screens for an hour each day to head outdoors, cycle, play sports, and keep ourselves fit," Mandaviya added.

Distinguished Participants and Officials

The participation from distinguished representatives of the BRICS partner nations, included Sharifah Ezneeda Wafa Syed Zulkarnain Wafa, Charge d'Affaires, High Commission of Malaysia; Trinh Minh Manh, Ambassador-Designate, Embassy of Vietnam; Yudho Sasongko, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Indonesia; Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador, Embassy of Belarus; Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador, Embassy of Cuba; Nebiyu Tedla Negash, Ambassador, Embassy of Ethiopia; and Roman Babushkin, Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Russia.

Senior government officials present at the occasion included Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Department of Sports; Sunil Paliwal, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs; and Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs.

Gautam Gambhir Urges Youth to Make Fitness a Movement

Padma Shree Gautam Gambhir, who flagged off the cycling ride, said, "This event, organised by the government for Fit India, is an exceptional initiative. I believe that the fitter India remains, the stronger India will be, and the more self-reliant India will become. Therefore, we should view this not merely as an event, but as a movement. It is our responsibility, especially the youth here at this event, to try and turn this into a movement, ensuring that our youth and everyone else remain fit, leading to a fitter and stronger nation."

Over 5,000 Participate with Great Enthusiasm

Over 5,000 participants, including youth, senior citizens and, of course, representatives of BRICS partner countries, danced, cycled, and took part in the activities with great enthusiasm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, under the BRICS Run & Ride 2026 initiative. An ITBP brass band performance added to the festive atmosphere.

The edition held this Sunday morning was particularly significant as it was organised just a day after National Sports Day, adding to the spirit of fitness, sports and active participation among citizens.

About Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Fit India Sundays on Cycle, an initiative envisioned by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation, and MY Bharat, and is conducted across all States and Union Territories through the SAI and Khelo India network.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

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