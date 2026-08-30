Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions unveiled their new jersey, official mascot 'Sher Singh', and team anthem. The marquee player expressed excitement for the inaugural Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, as the team begins its campaign on September 1.

Led by Arshdeep Singh, Ludhiana Lions unveiled a new jersey that the team will don against Bathinda Royals on September 1 as they begin their championship campaign. The jersey was unveiled in an event held yesterday along with the launch of Sher Singh, the official mascot and the team anthem. The mascot embodies the fearless courage which will reflect in the brand of cricket that Ludhiana Lions will be looking to play with in the upcoming season, according to a release.

Arshdeep Singh on Team Preparations

"Really excited for the inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League and an honour to be part of Ludhiana Lions. The preparations have been very good so far. We have spent a lot of time working on our skills, understanding our roles within the team and preparing for different match situations as a complete squad. Now, the main focus is to take that confidence from the training ground into the matches in order to definitely put our best foot forward in order to win the league," said Arshdeep Singh, who is the marquee player of Ludhiana Lions, as quoted by the release.

Ludhiana Lions Squad

Led by Arshdeep Singh, the complete squad consists of Salil Arora, Krish Bhagat, Arjun Rajput, Jass Inder, Abhijeet Garg, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, Kartik Chadda, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Bikramjeet Singh, Harish Kumar, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Rajveer Jaswal, Aseem Kohli, Havneet Singh, Yuvi Goyal, Sahil Bhaskar and Gurman Singh.

League Stage Fixtures

The complete fixtures for Ludhiana Lions for the league stages are: September 1: vs Bathinda Royals September 2: vs Mohali Kings September 4: vs Jalandhar Warriors September 6: vs Fazilka Falcons September 7: vs Mohali Kings September 9: vs Fazilka Falcons September 10: vs Jalandhar Warriors September 11: vs Amritsar Soormas. (ANI)