Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill finished T-19 at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament on the Asian Development Tour. This result keeps him at ninth on the ADT Order of Merit, in a strong position to earn an Asian Tour card for next season.

India's Pukhraj Singh Gill stayed close to an Asian Tour card for 2027, as he finished T-19 at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament on the Asian Development Tour (ADT). Pukhraj Singh Gill, the IGPL Tour's Order of Merit winner in India, is now ninth on the ADT Order of Merit with just one more event left in November. The top-10 at the end of the season earn Asian Tour cards for next year. A year ago, another AM Green IGPL star, Karandeep Kochhar, had taken the same route and is now on the Asian Tour, according to a release.

Indian Golfers at Ciputra Tournament

Pukhraj Singh Gill, who plays for Unico Gurugram Tuskers in the AM Green IGPL League, carded 70-66-68-69 on the four days for a total of 15-under in the low-scoring event, which was won by Indonesian Kevin Akbar. The Indian results at the event were encouraging as Khalin Joshi, a recent winner on his home tour in India, was T-10 with rounds of 66-68-69-67. Another AM Green IGPL star, Aman Raj (67-69-70-73) was T-37, and Kartik Singh (72-70-66-69) was T-32. N Arjun Prasad and Saarthak Chibber missed the cut.

Indonesia's Kevin Akbar Wins Title

Winner Akbar capitalised on home advantage and huge local support to become the first player from his country to win the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament on Saturday. Akbar, 28, closed with a fine nine-under-par 63 at Damai Indah Golf (BSD Course) - his home course in south-west Jakarta - to finish on 25-under and win by two from Singapore's James Leow and Khavish Varadan from Malaysia. Defending champion Matt Killen from England signed off with a 67 to tie for fourth with overnight leader Han, who fired a 68. (ANI)