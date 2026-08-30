Odisha's Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj joined the 'Sundays on Cycle' event for National Sports Day, highlighting the government's commitment to fitness despite poor weather. The event, part of the Fit India initiative, is gaining popularity nationwide.

Odisha Celebrates National Sports Day Despite Weather

Odisha Minister for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj participated in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event on here as part of the National Sports Day celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Suraj said the event marked the conclusion of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations and highlighted the Odisha government's commitment to promoting fitness despite inclement weather.

"Today marks the conclusion of the National Sports Day celebrations, which have been ongoing for the past three days. Despite inclement weather and heavy rainfall, the Odisha government and our Sports Department decided to proceed with the 'Sundays on Cycle' program with great enthusiasm and motivation," Suraj said.

A Nationwide Fitness Initiative

Started by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI ), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Union Minister Applauds Cycling Craze

Meanwhile in Delhi, Union Sports Minister Mandaviya said the 88th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' was launched across more than 25,000 locations in the country, noting the growing popularity of cycling.

"The craze for cycling is growing in the country. Sunday cycling is slowly turning into a passion among the people. Cycling is the best exercise. Cycling is a solution to pollution. Cycling is the mantra to stay fit. Cycling is also a solution to traffic," Mandaviya said.

He urged youngsters to spend at least an hour away from mobile phones and computer screens and engage in outdoor activities."Let all our young friends spend an hour a day away from the mobile or computer screen and go to the playground. Cycle, play and keep yourselves fit," the Sports Minister said. (ANI)