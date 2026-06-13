U-19 cricketer Mahak Narwase from Rajnandgaon is excited after being named vice-captain of the national team for the Sri Lanka tour. She is preparing in Bengaluru and looks forward to the challenge and playing with new teammates.

Indian Women's U-19 cricketer Mahak Narwase has expressed excitement after being appointed vice-captain of the U-19 national team for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, saying she is looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to play alongside a new group of players.

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Speaking to ANI, Narwase said the team is currently preparing at a camp in Bengaluru, with the upcoming T20 match scheduled to be played in Chennai on June 22. "Now, we have a camp in Bangalore and the T20 match is in Chennai from 22 June," she said.

A Cricketing Journey of 8 Years

Sharing her cricketing journey, the young cricketer said she has been playing the sport for the past eight years under the guidance of coach Manoj, who played a key role in shaping her early career. "I have been playing cricket for 8 years, and receiving coaching from Manoj sir... I used to practice with boys, and Manoj sir used to take me to play matches too with boys," she added.

Balancing Cricket and Academics

Narwase further said she is excited to share the dressing room with new teammates while balancing her academic commitments as a Class 12 student. "I am excited to play with new players. Now I am studying in Class 12," she said.

Mayor Congratulates Local Hero

Meanwhile, Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation Mayor Madhusudan Yadav congratulated Mahak Narwase for her appointment as vice-captain of the national team for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, saying she has made Chhattisgarh proud. "First, I would like to congratulate Mahak Narwase, her coach Manoj Tiwari and her parents for making Chhattisgarh proud. She is not only in the team but has also been appointed as the vice-captain... I give her my best wishes to perform well and get to play in the Indian team," he said.