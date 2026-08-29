On National Sports Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several CMs paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, praising his contribution to Indian hockey and lauding sportspersons.

Political Leaders Pay Homage

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several Chief Ministers on Saturday paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and lauded Indian sportspersons for their contribution to the country. Rajnath Singh remembered Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is observed as National Sports Day, and praised his contribution to Indian hockey. "On National Sports Day, I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand ji, whose unparalleled skill, dedication and love for hockey continue to inspire generations of Indians. I also salute our sportspersons who through their skills, hard work and remarkable achievements are carrying India's tricolour with pride across the world. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, a stronger sporting ecosystem is being built to empower athletes, nurture young talent and turn sporting aspirations into national achievements," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the hockey legend and extended wishes to players and sports enthusiasts. "Saluting the unparalleled contributions and glorious legacy of 'The Wizard of Hockey' Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. Heartfelt wishes to all players and sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X. "Sports instills discipline, confidence, positive thinking, and the ability to strive in our youth. We must encourage sports more at the grassroots level, so that every talent gets the opportunity to advance. Heartfelt gratitude to all players who have brought glory to India in various sports around the world," he added.

Chief Ministers Extend Wishes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's growing sports infrastructure and emerging talent. "On National Sports Day, as we pay tributes to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, we celebrate Assam's growing sports infra and the young talent emerging from every corner of the State. From Khel Maharan to the national and international arena, our athletes are shining everywhere," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also remembered Major Dhyan Chand and highlighted the values associated with sports. "On National Sports Day, I pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, whose remarkable dedication and mastery of hockey continue to inspire generations. His contribution to Indian hockey and his three Olympic gold medals remain a proud chapter in our sporting history," Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote on X. "As someone who has always valued sports, I know the discipline, determination and resilience they instil in us stay with us well beyond the field. These moments on the field are close to me because sport has always been about the joy of participation, the spirit of competition and the commitment to give our best," he added. "Karnataka is home to immense sporting talent, and it is our responsibility to ensure that young athletes have access to quality training, infrastructure and opportunities. We are working to build a stronger sporting ecosystem across the State, so that talent from every part of Karnataka gets the support and platform it deserves," the Karnataka CM wrote. "To every young sportsperson pursuing a dream, I say this, stay committed, embrace every challenge and keep striving for excellence. Your journey may begin on a field in Karnataka, but with the right determination, there is no limit to how far you can go," he concluded.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also remembered Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. "Remembering the legendary hockey maestro and Padma Bhushan Major Dhyan Chand, whose three consecutive Olympic gold medals carved India's name in golden letters on the world stage, on his Birth Anniversary!" Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also paid tribute to the hockey legend and called for inspiring young Indians to take up sports. "On National Sports Day, we honour the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand ji and celebrate the passion, perseverance and sporting spirit of every Indian athlete. Let us inspire our youth to play, excel and make India proud on the world stage," Education Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on X.

Significance of National Sports Day

National Sports Day is observed in India every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the country's most celebrated hockey players. The day highlights the importance of sports and physical activity while promoting fitness, discipline, teamwork and sporting excellence. The occasion holds significance for students, families, schools and communities as it encourages people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles. It also provides an opportunity to remember India's rich sporting legacy and recognise the contributions of athletes, coaches and other members of the sporting community. (ANI)