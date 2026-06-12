Renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana passed away, drawing condolences from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Both leaders hailed his immense contribution to Indian sports as an athlete and a mentor, calling it a profound loss.

Political Leaders Mourn Rana's Demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed grief over the passing of renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, calling it an "irreparable loss to the nation."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary sportsperson Jaspal Rana Ji. He dedicated his life to establishing India's indomitable mettle in shooting by winning international honors for the nation and by nurturing young shooters as a coach. Rana Ji's passing is an irreparable loss to the nation. At this moment of grief, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and millions of admirers," Union Home Minister wrote on X.

Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary sportsperson Jaspal Rana Ji. He dedicated his life to establishing India’s indomitable mettle in shooting by winning international honors for the nation and by nurturing young shooters as a coach. Rana Ji’s passing is an irreparable loss… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 12, 2026

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the demise of Rana, stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2026

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also mourned the passing of Rana, " The news of the sudden demise of Shri Jaspal Rana ji, a proud son of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with the Padma Shri, and a pride of the Indian shooting world, is extremely heartbreaking. His extraordinary contributions to the field of shooting, historic achievements, and the inspiration provided to young players have brought glory to India on the global stage. His personality and accomplishments will forever remain a source of inspiration for generations to come. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the sports world, Uttarakhand, and the entire nation. I pray to God that the departed soul finds a place at His divine feet, and that He grants strength to the bereaved family, well-wishers, and countless admirers to bear this immense sorrow."

A Legacy of Excellence in Shooting

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades.

He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport. (ANI)