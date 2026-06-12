Former India shooter Jaspal Rana passed away in New Delhi. A doctor stated he arrived at the hospital with a three-day-old heart attack and suffered a fatal cardiac rupture despite showing signs of recovery.

Former India shooter and renowned coach Jaspal Rana passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications.

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Doctor explains cause of death

Dr Balbir Singh, Group Chairman of Cardiac Sciences at Pan Max, said Rana had arrived at the hospital in a critical condition after experiencing a three-day-old heart attack, and despite initial recovery, he suffered a fatal cardiac rupture while asleep.

Dr Balbir said, "Mr. Jaspal Rana presented with an acute heart attack that was already three days old. He had been travelling and continued to experience chest pain before arriving at the hospital in a very critical condition."

He added, "The artery responsible for the heart attack was completely blocked. It was found that his heart's pumping function was severely weakened, and he was in heart failure."

Dr Singh further explained the risks associated with late treatment, saying, "Patients who present late after a heart attack are at risk of serious complications, including cardiac rupture, which can lead to sudden death. Mr. Rana had recovered significantly and was fit for discharge today. However, he unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac rupture while asleep, which led to his demise."

A remarkable legacy

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades.

He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

(ANI)