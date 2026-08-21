Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, along with other dignitaries like Sachin Ahir and Jackie Bhagnani, participated in the 'Maha Walkathon 2026' in Mumbai to highlight the importance of soil and water conservation for a sustainable future.

Irfan Pathan joins 'Maha Walkathon 2026'

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan participated in the 'Maha Walkathon 2026' held in Mumbai on Friday and highlighted the importance of soil and water conservation. Along with Pathan, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod, and actors Jackie Bhagnani and Rajneesh Duggal, among others, also participated in the 'Maha Walkathon 2026.' Notably, 'Maha Walkathon - Walk For Water 2026' is a public awareness initiative of the Soil and Water Conservation Department aimed at promoting awareness about soil conservation, water conservation and responsible use of natural resources.

Speaking to ANI, Pathan highlighted the importance of the "Save soil, save water" message and expressed happiness at witnessing a large gathering of people coming together to raise awareness about water conservation. "Everyone has gathered here to spread the message of water that is 'Save soil, save water'. This is a good message. Everyone knows its importance. It feels great to be here. We are witnessing a huge gathering of people here," he said.

A Look at Irfan Pathan's Career

Pathan, a left-arm medium-pacer and all-rounder, represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, claiming 301 wickets across formats. With the bat, he amassed 2,821 runs, including one century and 11 half-centuries.

Pathan donned the Indian jersey for the first time in Test cricket when he played against Australia at Adelaide in 2003. India won that match by four wickets, and Pathan picked his maiden wicket in the game.

Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up three wickets and returned with figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named the player of the match.

He is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match. In 2006, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on consecutive deliveries. (ANI)