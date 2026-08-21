Noida Kings secured a dramatic last-over win against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League. Anivesh Choudhary's unbeaten 34 off 15 balls was crucial in chasing down 186, sealing a three-wicket victory with one ball remaining.

In a dramatic, down-to-the-wire finish, the Noida Kings clinched a sensational last-over three-wicket victory over the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in Match 9 of the UP T20 League. Powered by Anivesh Choudhary's brilliant 34 not out off just 15 balls, the Kings successfully chased down 186 to seal a nail-biting win out of nowhere at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, according to a press release.

Match Inauguration and Dignitaries

The match was officially inaugurated by Raj Shekhar (IAS), Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Lucknow, who performed the traditional Bell Ringing Ceremony to commence the game. The inauguration was also graced by UP T20 League Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor, Member Sanjeev Kumar Singh and former Indian cricketer Manvinder Bisla, among other esteemed dignitaries.

Gorakhpur Sets a Competitive Target

Opting to bat first, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions got off to a flying start with a solid 72-run opening partnership between Abhay Pratap Singh and skipper Aryan Juyal. The Noida Kings briefly fought back with a double strike, quickly removing both Aryan and Shivam Chaudhary. However, Abhay continued his fine form, bringing up his half-century and top score with an impressive 70 off 41 deliveries. A quickfire 51 off just 28 balls from Siddharth Yadav, followed by a short cameo from Parth Palawat, propelled Gorakhpur to a competitive total of 185/9. For the Noida Kings, Bobby Yadav was the standout bowler, finishing with excellent figures of 4/48.

Noida's Thrilling Chase to Victory

Chasing 186, the Noida Kings stumbled early, losing their top order to slump to 46/3. Vasu Vats inflicted maximum damage in the fourth over, grabbing two crucial wickets--highlighted by an exceptional, blinder of a catch from impact player Abdul Rehman. Aditya Sharma (39) and Ravi Singh (49 off 28) then combined for a resilient 70-run partnership to rebuild the innings.

The stand was eventually broken in the 15th over when Vishal Nishad dismissed Aditya. The situation worsened for Noida when Prince Yadav struck in the very next over to remove Prashant Veer for a golden duck, and Vasu Vats returned to claim his third wicket of the night by dismissing the well-set Ravi Singh.

With hopes fading and the equation reduced to 23 runs required off the final 12 balls, Gorakhpur's Abdul Rehman bowled a brilliant penultimate over, conceding a mere five runs.

Needing 18 runs off the final six deliveries, the Noida Kings lost Kartik Siddhu to a run-out on the very first ball. However, Anivesh Choudhary took absolute control under extreme pressure. He smashed back-to-back sixes to dramatically bring the equation down to 6 off 3 balls. A crucial double followed, leaving 4 required off 2. Choudhary then smashed a boundary on the penultimate delivery to seal a thrilling victory with one ball to spare, remaining unbeaten on a heroic 34* off 15 balls.