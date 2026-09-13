The Indian Junior Women’s Team won the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, beating hosts China 1-0 in the final. Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored the lone goal, securing India's third consecutive title and a spot in the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team have been crowned champions of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 after edging past hosts China 1-0 in a closely fought final on Sunday, according to a press release. Sanika Chandrakant Mane’s 17th-minute strike proved enough for the defending champions to retain their continental crown and complete a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles. The triumph also secured India’s qualification for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

In recognition of the achievement, Hockey India announced prize money of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

A Tightly Contested Final

The final began on a cagey note, with both teams showing signs of nervousness in the early exchanges. China enjoyed greater possession and attempted to put India under pressure, but the Indian players remained composed and worked hard to negotiate the opening phase without conceding. Despite China’s territorial advantage, India’s defensive organisation ensured that the hosts could not create a clear-cut opportunity, with the first quarter ending goalless.

Mane Puts India Ahead

India soon made their opportunity count. Two minutes into the second quarter, Sanika displayed excellent awareness and intelligent off-the-ball movement to sneak in behind a Chinese defender, positioning herself just five metres from the goal. She got her stick to a long slap-push played into the Chinese circle and produced a deft deflection that beat goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao to give India the lead.

China came closest to scoring when they earned the only penalty corner of the match. However, their direct attempt was ruled out as the ball entered the goal above the permitted height of the backboard, much to the relief of the Indian contingent and the disappointment of the home crowd. India then created their best opportunity to double the lead just two minutes from half-time when captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu found herself with a shot on target, but the Chinese goalkeeper reacted sharply to palm the effort away. India carried their 1-0 advantage into half-time, setting up an intriguing second half.

Defensive Masterclass in Second Half

China resumed with renewed intent and came close to finding an equaliser seven minutes into the third quarter. A well-worked move saw a Chinese attacker overlap from the baseline before sending a dangerous minus pass into the area in front of goal. However, India’s defence read the situation perfectly and intercepted the pass before it could reach its intended target.

The final quarter ultimately became a showcase of India’s defensive resilience. The defending champions remained disciplined, compact and alert around their circle, building a fortress that China struggled to penetrate. India held firm through the closing stages to secure a memorable 1-0 victory and lift the trophy.

An Unbeaten Campaign

India finished the tournament unbeaten. After topping the Elite Pool with three wins and a draw, they defeated South Korea 5-1 in the semi-finals before overcoming China 1-0 in the final to successfully defend their title and become three-time champions. (ANI)