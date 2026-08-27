India is set to host an unprecedented series of friendlies, facing Panama on Sep 26, five-time World Cup winners Brazil on Oct 3, and two-time champions Uruguay on Oct 6. The matches will be held in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The Indian men's national team will welcome another heavyweight of world football to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6.

The fixture will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window, following the match against Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru and the much-anticipated encounter against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlan, played for Mumbai City FC in 2016. La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations -- Panama, Brazil and Uruguay -- set to visit the country within the same FIFA window.

Bengaluru to Host Panama Friendly

Meanwhile, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru has been confirmed as the venue for the Indian senior men's national team's international friendly against Panama on September 26, during the FIFA Men's International Match Window.

The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The tournament saw the Indian team enjoy tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with the stadium witnessing strong attendance throughout the campaign.

Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the September encounter. It will be India's first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 and then Uruguay on October 6. (ANI)