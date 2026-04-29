MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Cricket Dominates, Other Sports Suffer! India’s Speed Climbers Face SHOCKING Struggles

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 29 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Share this Video

India’s speed climbing scene is growing rapidly, but athletes like Deepu Mallesh are fighting an uphill battle—literally and financially. Scaling walls as tall as five buses in just five seconds, these climbers are among the fastest in the world. Yet, in a country dominated by cricket, they struggle for recognition, funding, and government support.Many athletes are forced to rely on crowdfunding just to compete internationally, raising serious questions about India’s sports ecosystem beyond mainstream games.Is India missing out on global glory in climbing due to lack of support? Watch this report to uncover the inspiring yet challenging journey of India’s speed climbers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Cricket Dominates, Other Sports Suffer! India’s Speed Climbers Face SHOCKING Struggles
Now Playing
Cricket Dominates, Other Sports Suffer! India’s Speed Climbers Face SHOCKING Struggles
Riyan Parag Caught Vaping On Camera: Will BCCI Act Against RR Captain? | IPL 2026 SHOCKER
Now Playing
Riyan Parag Caught Vaping On Camera: Will BCCI Act Against RR Captain? | IPL 2026 SHOCKER
PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich | INSANE 9-Goal Thriller | UCL Semi Final 2026 Highlights
Now Playing
PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich | INSANE 9-Goal Thriller | UCL Semi Final 2026 Highlights
WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns Accepts Challenge, Chaos Unfolds in Laredo
Now Playing
WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns Accepts Challenge, Chaos Unfolds in Laredo
Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Highlights: Red Devils Edge Closer to UCL Return
Now Playing
Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Highlights: Red Devils Edge Closer to UCL Return
RCB Destroy DC! 75 All Out Shocker, Kohli Storm Seals Massive Win | IPL Highlights
Now Playing
RCB Destroy DC! 75 All Out Shocker, Kohli Storm Seals Massive Win | IPL Highlights
LSG vs KKR Thriller: Super Over Drama as Kolkata Snatch Epic Win
Now Playing
LSG vs KKR Thriller: Super Over Drama as Kolkata Snatch Epic Win
Chelsea vs Leeds United Highlights: Fernandez Sends Blues to Final Glory | Football
Now Playing
Chelsea vs Leeds United Highlights: Fernandez Sends Blues to Final Glory | Football
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Highlights | Eze Stunner Sends Gunners Top
Now Playing
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Highlights | Eze Stunner Sends Gunners Top
RCB vs GT Highlights: Virat Kohli’s 81 Powers Stunning 206 Chase | Sai Sudharsan Hits Century
Now Playing
RCB vs GT Highlights: Virat Kohli’s 81 Powers Stunning 206 Chase | Sai Sudharsan Hits Century

Entertainment

Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy
04:20
Now Playing
Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy
Arijit Singh’s Greatest Hits | Best 20 Romantic & Heartbreaking Songs
02:51
Now Playing
Arijit Singh’s Greatest Hits | Best 20 Romantic & Heartbreaking Songs
Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: Top 20 Songs | From Panwadi to Saturday Saturday
03:58
Now Playing
Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: Top 20 Songs | From Panwadi to Saturday Saturday
Deepika-Ranveer Expecting Second Baby, Dua's Post Wins Hearts
03:33
Now Playing
Deepika-Ranveer Expecting Second Baby, Dua's Post Wins Hearts

News

Heavy Rains and Hailstorms Cool Bengaluru: Silicon Valley Gets Relief From Heatwave | Karnataka News
03:14
Now Playing
Heavy Rains and Hailstorms Cool Bengaluru: Silicon Valley Gets Relief From Heatwave | Karnataka News
Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News
01:15
Now Playing
Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News
West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC's Mahua Moitra Casts Vote in Nadia | Phase 2 Polling
02:23
Now Playing
West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC's Mahua Moitra Casts Vote in Nadia | Phase 2 Polling

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?