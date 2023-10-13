Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India pull out of World Cadet Chess Championship in Egypt due in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    This article discusses the Indian team's withdrawal from the World Cadet Chess Championship due to safety concerns related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the All India Chess Federation's commitment to player safety.

    India pull out of World Cadet Chess Championship in Egypt due in wake of Israel-Hamas war snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    The Indian team has withdrawn from the World Cadet Chess Championship, scheduled to commence in Sharm el Sheikh on Saturday, citing concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict's potential impact on the safety of players and officials. The tournament was set to feature 39 players from India, competing in the under-12, 10, and 8 categories. Sharm el Sheikh is located less than 400 kilometers from the Israel border.

    The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has also made a formal request to FIDE, the international chess federation, to consider postponing the championship due to the tense situation in Gaza.

    A statement from the AICF highlighted the decision's rationale, stating, "Considering the ongoing situation at Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas and the age of participants, after due deliberations, it was decided to withdraw the participation of the Indian team in the World Cadet Chess Championship-2023."

    According to reports quoting sources within the AICF, around 80 individuals, including players, coaches, and accompanying personnel, were preparing to travel to Sharm el Sheikh for the tournament.

    "The All India Chess Federation took this decision considering all the aspects of safety and security of young players as Egypt shares the border with Gaza as well as Israel," the release said.

    "Sharm el Sheikh, the host city for the championship is less than 400 KM from the Israel border and the conflict can significantly impact commercial airlines in the Middle East on short notice. The Federation took this hard decision based on force majeure and unforeseen scenarios as we give paramount importance to the safety of our players even though our players put in almost one year training to participate in this important event," it added.

    An AICF official further explained that the decision was primarily motivated by the need to prioritize the safety of the young chess players and the considerable uncertainty surrounding flight operations.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
