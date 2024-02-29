Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation

    Dilip Tirkey and Bhola Nath Singh, key figures in Hockey India, counter claims of internal discord following CEO Elena Norman's resignation.

    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Hockey India's president, Dilip Tirkey, and secretary general, Bhola Nath Singh, dismissed allegations of discord within the organization made by outgoing CEO Elena Norman. In a recent interview following her resignation, Norman claimed factionalism within Hockey India and cited a challenging work environment. However, Tirkey and Singh released a joint statement refuting Norman's assertions, emphasizing their unity and commitment to the sport's best interests.

    The officials clarified that recent statements in the media regarding divisions within the organisation are inaccurate, asserting their collaboration for the betterment of Indian hockey. They highlighted Hockey India's dedication to equity, equal opportunities, and professionalism at all levels, emphasising their focus on talent development and support for national teams.

    Norman's resignation marked the second setback for Hockey India, following the departure of the women's hockey team coach, Janneke Schopman, who also cited a challenging work environment. Tirkey and Singh expressed their dedication to rebuilding the women's team and supporting the men's team for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. Their joint statement underscored a commitment to excellence and providing the necessary infrastructure and training for team performance.

    Also Read: After 13 years, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns citing unpaid dues & difficult work environment

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
