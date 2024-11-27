'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

In a recent podcast interview with Raj Shamani, IPL founder and former Vice President of the BCCI, Lalit Modi, addressed many of the controversies surrounding him.

In a recent podcast interview with Raj Shamani, IPL founder and former Vice President of the BCCI, Lalit Modi, addressed many of the controversies surrounding him. Lalit Modi talked at length about things ranging from the reasons behind his departure from India in 2010, death threats by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, multiple documented assassination attempts orchestrated by Ibrahim, and the IPL history.

What was the most explosive revelation was alleged coercion by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the IPL team purchase bids.

Lalit Modi accused Shashi Tharoor and the party’s leadership of coercion and corruption during the league’s early years. Modi alleged that he was “forcibly made to sign documents” granting Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor’s late wife, a 25% ownership stake worth millions in the Kochi IPL team without any financial contribution on her part. He further claimed that the Congress-led UPA government, including “10 Janpath” (a reference to the Gandhi family), fostered an environment of unchecked corruption during its tenure.

He also criticized the handling of IPL affairs under the Congress government, alleging that mismanagement and corruption led to Kerala losing its IPL team. Modi’s allegations revive the controversies surrounding the Kochi IPL franchise, which was mired in financial and political disputes during its brief existence.

“The second highest bid was $348 million by Kochi Tuskers. I looked at the 12 shareholders, it was supposed to be JP Group. All of a sudden, something totally different, I am tick marking everybody and there’s one name I see out there, a lady by the name of Sunanda Pushkar. Sunanda Pushkar in the agreement had $0 in the $50 million consortium but owns 25% of the team for free! Plus for every dollar coming in, revenue line, she gets 15% of it. I said I am not going to sign this agreement. Immediately I get a call from Shashi Tharoor," Lalit Modi said.

He added, “(Tharoor said), Don’t you dare ask about Sunanda Pushkar, if you I’ll have you raided by ED tomorrow, you’ll be taken by Income Tax and we will jail you.”

He goes on to explain how Tharoor allegedly coerced him into signing an agreement that granted a significant financial stake to Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor’s late wife, under questionable circumstances. Modi detailed the events alleging undue pressure from Tharoor, BCCI officials, and political figures linked to the Congress party.

According to Modi, during discussions about the Kochi IPL franchise, he questioned the credentials of the consortium’s shareholders. He discovered that Sunanda Pushkar, listed as a “marketing genius,” held a 25% stake in the team valued at $300 million, despite contributing no capital to the $50 million consortium. Pushkar was also entitled to 15% of the franchise’s revenue, not profits.

When Modi allegedly sought clarification about Pushkar’s involvement, he claims Tharoor responded aggressively, allegedly threatening him with investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax authorities. “Don’t you dare ask about Sunanda Pushkar,” Tharoor allegedly told him, warning of dire consequences if Modi did not comply.

The situation escalated when then-BCCI president Shashank Manohar reportedly intervened, pressuring Modi to sign the agreement immediately. Despite his objections, Modi alleged he was forced to sign the agreement under duress, recording this in the meeting’s minutes.

