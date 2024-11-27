Vastu checklist: Things to AVOID in your bedroom for a harmonious life

Discover Vastu tips for your bedroom to enhance harmony and positivity. Learn which items to avoid for better relationships, peaceful sleep, and a stress-free life.

Vastu Shastra greatly influences our lives. Therefore, it's essential to consider Vastu not only when buying a house but also when placing objects within the home. Certain items in the bedroom can cause problems. To avoid these issues, remove these items from your bedroom for a positive change in your life.

While we cherish our family members, avoid keeping photos of deceased loved ones in the bedroom. Place them in the south direction of the house. Also, avoid placing deity photos in the bedroom; they have a designated place in the home.

Avoid dark colors and round or oval furniture in the bedroom. Refrain from eating on the bed and placing a mirror opposite it.

Remove stopped clocks from the bedroom. Don't store items under the bed or place garbage in the northeast corner. Place your partner's photo in the southwest. Keep pictures of lovebirds in the bedroom. Following these rules can reduce problems in your life.

