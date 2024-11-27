Vastu checklist: Things to AVOID in your bedroom for a harmonious life

Discover Vastu tips for your bedroom to enhance harmony and positivity. Learn which items to avoid for better relationships, peaceful sleep, and a stress-free life.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Vastu Shastra greatly influences our lives. Therefore, it's essential to consider Vastu not only when buying a house but also when placing objects within the home. Certain items in the bedroom can cause problems. To avoid these issues, remove these items from your bedroom for a positive change in your life.

Also Read | Perfect getaway with IRCTC's Andaman tour: AC accommodation, Island trips, free meals & more!

article_image2

While we cherish our family members, avoid keeping photos of deceased loved ones in the bedroom. Place them in the south direction of the house. Also, avoid placing deity photos in the bedroom; they have a designated place in the home.

Also Read | Winter bliss! Visit THESE magical destinations in Sikkim in December

article_image3

Avoid dark colors and round or oval furniture in the bedroom. Refrain from eating on the bed and placing a mirror opposite it.

Also Read | How long should you walk daily? Age-wise guide to optimal health

article_image4

Remove stopped clocks from the bedroom. Don't store items under the bed or place garbage in the northeast corner. Place your partner's photo in the southwest. Keep pictures of lovebirds in the bedroom. Following these rules can reduce problems in your life.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS AJR

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS

Constitution Day of India 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Constitution Day of India 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks NTI

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year RBA

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Recent Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos ATG

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos | PICTURES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon