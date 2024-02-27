After 13 years, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns citing unpaid dues & difficult work environment

Elena Norman, the CEO of Hockey India, bids farewell after an impressive 13-year tenure in her role.

Norman, who has held the highest position at Hockey India for the better part of the last decade, has attributed her departure to "unpaid dues and a challenging working environment."

While Elena's resignation has been accepted, the timeline for her relief from duties remains uncertain.

Dilip Tirkey, the President of Hockey India and former Indian captain, expressed gratitude for Elena's contributions to the growth of the sport in India. Despite acknowledging her vital role, Tirkey, in a separate communication with HI board members, revealed his efforts to convince Norman to stay in her role.

"In spite of my earnest attempts to encourage Elena to continue her invaluable contributions to our organisation, we cannot ignore the challenges she has encountered, particularly concerning outstanding dues and an increasingly challenging working atmosphere," Tirkey conveyed in his message on Tuesday.

Expressing disappointment over her departure, Tirkey emphasised that Hockey India is losing a seasoned professional who played a pivotal role in enhancing the sport's professionalism over the past 12 years. He praised her dedication and hard work, acknowledging that her exit is unquestionably a setback for Hockey India.

