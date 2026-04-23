Burnley vs Manchester City Highlights: Haaland Strike Sends City Top, Burnley Relegated

Manchester City edged Burnley 1-0 as Erling Haaland struck early to decide the clash. City dominated but failed to extend the lead, creating late tension. The win sends City top of the table while Burnley suffer confirmed relegation after a spirited but insufficient fight.0:00 Manchester City beat Burnley 1-01:20 Burnley struggle to create clear chances2:00 City climb to top of Premier League table

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