Will Declan Rice move out of West Ham United for a better future? Here's what club director admits

Declan Rice has been constantly linked to a move away from West Ham United, as some top English clubs have eyed him. While he has refused to sign an extension with the Hammers, here is what the club director says.

English midfielder Declan Rice has drawn eyeballs and has been making headlines for quite some time, thanks to his assertive gameplay with West Ham United. Despite his commendable performances, the club has struggled to make an impact this season and is in a relegation battle. On the same note, the Englishman has been linked to a move away from the Hammers, as several top English clubs are eyeing him.

While Rice has been a transfer target for the past couple of years, West Ham's underperformance in the ongoing season has put him in the best place to move away from the club. Although the Hammers had rejected past bids for the 24-year-old, the midfielder has not engaged in contract extension talks with the club.

In the same light, West Ham director Mark Noble has admitted that Rice might have to move away from the club to fulfil his ambitions, as the Englishman is eager to play at the top level. His current contract would expire after 18 months, with a 12-month extension clause, while head coach David Moyes asserted that the midfielder would be sold at a British transfer record.

Conversing with Evening Standard, Noble noted, "It's just the world we live in. We're West Ham, and these players want to go out and play Champions League football - and do you blame them? Dec is no different. Dec will always be hailed at West Ham as a fantastic player and such a top, top person."

"But, I don't think anyone begrudges him wanting to go and win things. We hope he'll keep performing like he has been over the last month or so. Wherever Declan ends up, or however much someone pays for him, whether here or anywhere else, he's worth every penny," added Noble.

"He's said he loves playing at West Ham, but he has ambitions as a player to go and play in the Champions League and win trophies. I don't think any West Han fan can have an agenda over that. Do you blame him for having huge ambitions? Of course, you don't. If he didn't, he probably wouldn't be as good as he is," Noble concluded.