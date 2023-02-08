Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Declan Rice move out of West Ham United for a better future? Here's what club director admits

    Declan Rice has been constantly linked to a move away from West Ham United, as some top English clubs have eyed him. While he has refused to sign an extension with the Hammers, here is what the club director says.

    football Will Declan Rice move out of West Ham United for a better future? Here is what club director admits-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    English midfielder Declan Rice has drawn eyeballs and has been making headlines for quite some time, thanks to his assertive gameplay with West Ham United. Despite his commendable performances, the club has struggled to make an impact this season and is in a relegation battle. On the same note, the Englishman has been linked to a move away from the Hammers, as several top English clubs are eyeing him.

    While Rice has been a transfer target for the past couple of years, West Ham's underperformance in the ongoing season has put him in the best place to move away from the club. Although the Hammers had rejected past bids for the 24-year-old, the midfielder has not engaged in contract extension talks with the club.

    ALSO READ: QATARI INVESTORS' INTEREST TO BID FOR MANCHESTER UNITED SPARKS MEME FEST

    In the same light, West Ham director Mark Noble has admitted that Rice might have to move away from the club to fulfil his ambitions, as the Englishman is eager to play at the top level. His current contract would expire after 18 months, with a 12-month extension clause, while head coach David Moyes asserted that the midfielder would be sold at a British transfer record.

    Conversing with Evening Standard, Noble noted, "It's just the world we live in. We're West Ham, and these players want to go out and play Champions League football - and do you blame them? Dec is no different. Dec will always be hailed at West Ham as a fantastic player and such a top, top person."

    ALSO READ: Is Pep Guardiola expected to leave Manchester City after EPL's FFP violation allegations?

    "But, I don't think anyone begrudges him wanting to go and win things. We hope he'll keep performing like he has been over the last month or so. Wherever Declan ends up, or however much someone pays for him, whether here or anywhere else, he's worth every penny," added Noble.

    "He's said he loves playing at West Ham, but he has ambitions as a player to go and play in the Champions League and win trophies. I don't think any West Han fan can have an agenda over that. Do you blame him for having huge ambitions? Of course, you don't. If he didn't, he probably wouldn't be as good as he is," Noble concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatari investors' interest to bid for Manchester United sparks meme fest snt

    Qatari investors' interest to bid for Manchester United sparks meme fest

    basketball Never-ending greatness - Social media goes frenzied as LeBron James becomes NBA all-time leading scorer-ayh

    'Never-ending greatness' - Social media goes berserk as LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind

    football Fans go berserk after Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay launch joint bid to host World Cup 2030 snt

    Fans go berserk after Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay launch joint bid to host World Cup 2030

    ind vs aus 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Steve Smith claims Australia have 'tools' to counter India's Ashwin snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Steve Smith claims Australia have 'tools' to counter India's Ashwin

    Recent Stories

    G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das AJR

    'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    GVK Group rebuffs Rahul Gandhi's remarks, says, 'No pressure from Adani to sell Mumbai Airport' - adt

    GVK Group rebuffs Rahul Gandhi's remarks, says, 'No pressure from Adani to sell Mumbai Airport'

    Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station post husband Adil Khan Durrani's arrest; know details here vma

    Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station post husband Adil Khan Durrani's arrest; know details here

    football Qatari investors' interest to bid for Manchester United sparks meme fest snt

    Qatari investors' interest to bid for Manchester United sparks meme fest

    basketball Never-ending greatness - Social media goes frenzied as LeBron James becomes NBA all-time leading scorer-ayh

    'Never-ending greatness' - Social media goes berserk as LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon