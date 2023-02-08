Qatari investors' interest to bid for Manchester United sparks meme fest

Qatari investors are reportedly planning to bid for Manchester United and want to give manager Erik ten Hag the financial backing needed to restore the club's past glory.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Manchester United fans, reports have suggested that Qatari investors are preparing an incredible mega-money coup for the club and want manager Erik ten Hag the financial support he needs to take the team back to the top.

According to reports, several high-net-worth individuals living in the oil-rich state have their sights set on a team they consider "football's crown jewels" due to Qatar hosting the World Cup. Before the deadline set by the Glazers in mid-February, they are expected to make a bid for United. They are confident that their offer will outperform the opposition.

Qatari investors' bid strongly emphasises fan interaction, and they may ask fans what they think should happen to the stadium in the future. One potential obstacle is the ownership of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by Qatar Sports Investments. United and PSG might clash in Europe since one organisation cannot own two teams in the same league.

United would be the target of a separate, one-off bid from Qatari investors. There is no desire to acquire a small stake; only a full takeover is reportedly being contemplated. According to reports, the company is looking for a new project to harness the experience they garnered from hosting the World Cup and boost Ten Hag's transfer bank to enable the club to compete for signings with the richest clubs.

If the bid is accepted, the two Manchester clubs would be on opposing sides of the Qatar-Abu Dhabi rivalry. Newcastle, owned by Saudi Arabia, would play versus United, owned by Qatar. The neighbours in the Gulf are bitter enemies.

Due to worries over the nation's human rights record, the takeover would require Premier League permission and encounter opposition in some circles.

Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, is a devoted United supporter who is well-versed in the club's heritage. The Al Thani family reportedly had a bid for United worth the Glazers rejected more than 1 billion pounds in 2011.

They acquired a 70 per cent share in PSG in that year. Even though the French powerhouses have yet to claim a Champions League championship, Qatari funding has elevated the team to the national and international elite.

Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in Britain, represents a big threat to the Qataris. The owner of Ineos and a lifelong United supporter were the first to publicly announce his ambition to purchase the club, though other parties are sure to make offers.

Before moving on to the next step, US merchant bankers Raine, coordinating the process and supervising the sale of Chelsea, has already provided financial information to prospective parties.

Although no deadline has been established for completion, the Qataris are anxious for the procedure to wrap up quickly.

The news has sparked a massive social media frenzy, with most users posting memes around the possibility of Qatari investor taking over the club.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: