IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana's stunner dismisses Travis Head; WATCH moment he took maiden Test wicket

Indian pacer Harshit Rana’s sensational delivery to dismiss Australian batting star Travis Head has taken the cricketing world by storm, sending fans into a frenzy and making his maiden Test wicket one to remember.

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana's stunner dismisses Travis Head; WATCH moment he took maiden Test wicket snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

Indian pacer Harshit Rana’s sensational delivery to dismiss Australian batting star Travis Head has taken the cricketing world by storm, sending fans into a frenzy and making his maiden Test wicket one to remember. The moment came during Day 1 of the highly anticipated Perth Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, when Rana’s teasing delivery had Head completely bamboozled.

The delivery, widely regarded as a “wobble ball,” was a masterclass in seam movement. Full in length but with an element of surprise, Rana's ball pitched just outside off and zipped through, leaving the Australian opener stranded. Head, caught in two minds, could neither come forward nor stay back, and the ball grazed past his outside edge before hitting the top of off stump to send the bails flying. A jubilant Rana was seen celebrating wildly, as his first-ever Test wicket was a major breakthrough for India.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

Fans were quick to share the viral moment across social media, with clips of the dismissal flooding platforms like Twitter and Instagram. The delivery was a perfect example of Rana’s promise as a young pacer, with the ball moving late and evading Head's defense. As Head walked back for just 11 runs, the Indian crowd erupted in applause, hailing Rana’s brilliance

Rana's wicket was an important moment in India's fightback after a poor batting collapse earlier in the day. India was bowled out for just 150, but with Rana’s breakthrough and the explosive pace of captain Jasprit Bumrah, who took three quick wickets to rattle Australia’s top order, India managed to claw their way back into the game.

Earlier in the Australian innings, Bumrah’s fiery spell sent Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, and Steven Smith back to the pavilion in quick succession, leaving Australia reeling at 3 for 18.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India crumbles to 150 all out; Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded, top-order slammed

While the Indian batsmen had faltered earlier, with KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal falling cheaply, there was some resistance from debutant Nitish Reddy (41) and Rishabh Pant (37), who tried to lift the total with some counter-attacking strokes. However, India's innings crumbled, leaving Australia with a strong opportunity to capitalize. Yet, with Rana's breakthrough and Bumrah’s masterful spell, the match is far from decided.

