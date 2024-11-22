IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell with the ball provided a thrilling display of fast-bowling brilliance, as India fought back against Australia on Day 1 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth on Friday.

Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell with the ball provided a thrilling display of fast-bowling brilliance, as India fought back against Australia on Day 1 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth on Friday. The Indian pacer produced a stunning performance to send the Australian top-order packing, leaving a lasting impression with his lethal pace and accuracy.

After India’s disappointing batting collapse, where they were bowled out for just 150, Bumrah took charge and turned the tide in India’s favour with a sensational three-wicket burst that left Australia reeling. Bumrah’s performance, in which he claimed the key wickets of Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, and Steven Smith, reaffirmed why he is regarded as India’s No. 1 bowler and one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India crumbles to 150 all out; Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded, top-order slammed

The highlight of Bumrah's spell was a superb delivery to McSweeney, which hit the Australian batter on the pad after an in-swinging delivery. Bumrah’s quick review showed a textbook dismissal, with Hawk-Eye confirming three reds and the ball set to crash into the top of middle stump. McSweeney’s nervy start was cut short as he departed for just 10, leaving Australia 1 down for 10 runs.

Bumrah wasn't done yet. In his 7th over of the Australian innings, he struck again with a beautiful delivery to Khawaja. The Australian opener, having struggled to find his rhythm, was caught at second slip by Virat Kohli. It was a brilliant set-up from Bumrah, as Khawaja failed to cover the line with his bat and sent a thin edge to Kohli, who made no mistake. Khawaja’s departure left Australia at 2 for 18, adding more pressure on the Aussie batters.

But Bumrah's crowning moment came when he bowled a gem to Steven Smith. The Australian skipper, who is known for his resilience, was left bamboozled by a ball that decked back sharply, trapping him plumb in front of the stumps. Smith's attempt to play across the line was too late, and Bumrah’s full-length delivery had him out for a duck, leaving Australia at 3 for 18. Hawk-Eye confirmed it would have hit the stumps, and Bumrah’s pace off the hand (141 km/h) proved to be too much for Smith. It was a peach of a delivery and one that would have thrilled any fast-bowling aficionado.

Bumrah’s mesmerizing spell was a testament to his skill, determination, and match-winning ability. The Indian pacer’s spell was a perfect mix of precision, swing, and pace, a combination that left Australia reeling in the face of relentless pressure.

India crumbles for 150 all out

While Bumrah stole the show, it was the Indian top-order's dismal performance earlier in the day that had put India in a vulnerable position. Despite a spirited fight from debutant Nitish Reddy (41) and Rishabh Pant (37), India's batsmen failed to cope with the bounce and seam movement generated by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins. India's innings lasted just 48.4 overs, with their top order falling prey to Australia’s disciplined pacers.

KL Rahul (26), Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), and Devdutt Padikkal (0) were all dismissed cheaply, as India’s batters struggled to assert themselves against the Australian seamers. The Australian bowlers were led by Hazlewood (4/29) and Starc (2/14), with Cummins (2/67) contributing to the damage.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

In the midst of India’s batting collapse, Pant and Reddy were the only bright sparks, trying to fight back with some counter-attacking strokes. Pant, in particular, had the crowd in raptures with an audacious no-look six over backward square leg off Pat Cummins, while Reddy showed composure in his gritty knock. However, both were dismissed before they could build any significant partnerships, and India was soon bundled out for a modest total.

Bumrah’s heroics with the ball, however, gave India a fighting chance in the game. His brilliant spell to dismantle Australia’s top order was a masterclass in fast bowling, making him the standout performer of the day. With the ball now in India’s court, all eyes will be on Bumrah and his pace attack to capitalize on this crucial breakthrough and bowl India to victory in Perth.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to Bumrah's fiery spell:

Latest Videos