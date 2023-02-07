Is Pep Guardiola expected to leave Manchester City after EPL's FFP violation allegations?

Manchester City is facing turmoil following EPL's latest allegations that the club has violated FFP regulations since 2009. Meanwhile, some reports suggest Pep Guardiola might quit as the club boss.

English giants Manchester City could be preparing for a tough time ahead after it was alleged on Monday by the English Premier League (EPL) that the club had violated its financial regulations since 2009 in terms of signing players. While further investigation would be held by an independent panel set up by the EPL, the club could face severe consequences if found guilty.

Meanwhile, if new reports are to be believed, City staff members expect its head coach Pep Guardiola to leave the club even before the club is found guilty of any such violation. Notably, EPL's announcement on Monday came after a four-and-a-half-year investigation into the club. While the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) had accused the Cityzens of the same in 2021 before City got its sanctions overturned by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Guardiola had stated, "I said to them, 'If you lie to me, I am not here. I will be out.'"

According to The Athletic, Guardiola is not expected to be around when City is imposed with sanctions if found guilty by the EPL. It is being indicated that the club can be sanctioned with a points deduction or even relegation from the EPL. Guardiola has attained tremendous domestic success with the Cityzens, winning 11 titles, which includes four EPL championships and a domestic treble in 2018-19, while the club admitted that it was surprised but welcomes "the review of this matter by an independent Commission" and "look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."