IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 17 wickets fall on Day 1, first on Australian soil since 1952; fans laud historic show

In a historic day of cricket at the Optus Stadium in Perth, 17 wickets tumbled on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, marking the first such occurrence on Australian soil since 1952. Fans were treated to a gripping contest as both teams struggled to adapt to the lively pitch, with batters from both sides finding themselves at the mercy of the bowlers.

India, opting to bat first on a green top, were bowled out for a modest 150 in just 49.4 overs. The Australian bowling unit, led by Josh Hazlewood (4/29) and Mitchell Starc (2/14), exploited the conditions to perfection. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy provided a glimmer of hope for India with a gritty 41, supported by Rishabh Pant’s 37, which included a jaw-dropping no-look six off Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

However, the highlight of the day was India’s sensational bowling performance in the final session. Jasprit Bumrah (4/17) spearheaded the attack, reducing Australia to a precarious 67/7 at stumps, trailing by 83 runs. Mohammed Siraj (2/17) and debutant Harshit Rana (1/33) provided crucial breakthroughs as Australia’s top-order imploded under pressure. Alex Carey (19*) and Mitchell Starc (6*) remained unbeaten at the crease, attempting to salvage the innings.

Day of reckoning for batters on a lively track

The day’s play was dominated by the bowlers, with extra bounce and seam movement proving to be the undoing of batters on both sides. For India, the top-order faltered against Starc and Hazlewood, with debutants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal dismissed for ducks. KL Rahul (26) showed resilience but fell to a controversial caught-behind decision just before lunch.

Virat Kohli’s struggles continued as he was undone by a short ball from Hazlewood, managing only 5. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh chipped in with two wickets, dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar to ensure India’s innings ended swiftly.

Australian collapse steals the show

Australia’s reply was even more catastrophic, as their batters crumbled against India’s relentless pace attack. Travis Head (11) and Nathan McSweeney (10) were the only other players besides Carey to reach double figures. Bumrah’s precision and Siraj’s aggression left the Australian top-order in disarray, with debutant Rana claiming his maiden Test wicket.

The dramatic collapse on both sides revived memories of old-school Test cricket, where the bowlers dictated terms. Social media was abuzz with fans celebrating the sheer unpredictability of the day’s play. Many drew comparisons to historic low-scoring thrillers, hailing the lively Perth track for producing a true test of skill.

This was the first time in 72 years that 17 wickets fell on the opening day of a Test in Australia, with the last such instance occurring during the 1952 Sydney Test between Australia and the West Indies. Beyond Australian soil, iconic instances include the 2018 Trent Bridge Test between India and England, where 17 wickets fell on Day 1.

With 17 wickets already falling, Day 2 promises more riveting action as Australia attempts to narrow the deficit while India looks to wrap up the innings quickly. The pitch’s unpredictable nature and the dominance of the bowlers set the stage for a thrilling continuation of this evenly poised contest.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 41, Rishabh Pant 37; Josh Hazlewood 4/29, Mitchell Starc 2/14)

Australia: 67/7 in 27 overs (Alex Carey batting 19; Jasprit Bumrah 4/17, Mohammed Siraj 2/17)

Here's a look at how social media users reacted to the gripping contest on Day 1 of the Perth Test between India and Australia:

