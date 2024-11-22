IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India crumbles to 150 all out; Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded, top-order slammed

India endured a frustrating first day in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth, slumping to 150 all out by tea.

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India crumbles to 150 all out; Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded, top-order slammed snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

India endured a frustrating first day in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth, slumping to 150 all out by tea. After electing to bat, the visitors were left reeling in the face of a fiery Australian bowling attack, which tore through their top order, dismissing six wickets in the second session alone.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Are India missing captain Rohit Sharma? Batting collapse sparks debate, memes explode

While the collapse was painful to watch for Indian fans, there were some bright spots, most notably from debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who were lauded for their resilience amid the crisis.

Reddy, in his first-ever Test innings, top-scored with a composed 41 off 59 balls, displaying calmness and technique as India’s middle order crumbled around him. Pant also contributed with a handy 37 runs, showing his trademark flair despite the mounting pressure. Both batters were the standouts in an otherwise disappointing day for India, with fans taking to social media to praise their performances in the face of adversity.

The Indian top order struggled from the outset. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal failed to make an impact, both departing for ducks in their maiden Test innings in Australia. The pressure continued to mount as Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs, leaving India in deep trouble. KL Rahul, who had looked solid early, fell victim to a controversial caught behind decision just before lunch after scoring 26 off 74 balls.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks debate, former players say 'when in doubt, don't give out'

In the post-lunch session, India’s middle and lower order completely capitulated. Washington Sundar was dismissed for 4 runs, leaving India struggling at 73 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Pant and Reddy showcased a period of resilience before the wicketkeeper-batter fell in the 46th over of the innings. Harshit Rana (0), and captain Jasprit Bumrah (8) were dismissed in quick succession. India were bowled out for a modest total in just 49.4 overs.

Australia's bowlers were relentless, with Josh Hazlewood the standout performer, claiming 4 wickets for 29 runs. Mitchell Starc (2/14) and Mitchell Marsh (2/12) also had a significant impact, while captain Pat Cummins added two wickets to his tally, finishing with 2/67.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs
KL Rahul 26, Rishabh Pant 37, Nitish Kumar Reddy 41; Josh Hazlewood 4/29.

Here's a look at how fans lauded Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy's show, while they criticized the others for letting the team down:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts watch wickets snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks debate, former players say 'when in doubt, don't give out' snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks debate, former players say 'when in doubt, don't give out'

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Are India missing captain Rohit Sharma? Batting collapse sparks debate, memes explode snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Are India missing captain Rohit Sharma? Batting collapse sparks debate, memes explode

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT' snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT'

Recent Stories

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else? gcw

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else?

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness NTI

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts watch wickets snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list? gcw

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon