    'The greatest' - Fans hail Ferguson and Wenger as latest inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame

    The latest inductees for the 2023 Premier League Hall of Fame have been announced, as Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have entered the fray, thanks to their legendary stints with Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively, driving fans wild.

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    The English Premier League Hall of Fame for the class of 2023 has officially been announced. Two of the most excellent managers in EPL's history, Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United and Arsene Wenger of Arsenal, are the ones to have been inducted into the same. The two have won 16 EPL titles together.

    Ferguson alone won 16 EPL championships, with his first EPL title success in 1992-93. His last happened to be the 2012-13 season, his final season with the Red Devils before retiring. David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes, who have played under Ferguson, have already been inducted into the HoF.

    ALSO READ: Harry Kane to make sensational £80 million move to Manchester United next summer - Reports

    "I'm delighted to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. It's an honour when you receive recognition like this. However, it's not just about me as a person. It's about the job at Manchester United and our bond over many years, so I'm also proud of the club, the staff and my players. My job was to send the fans home happy. United's history and my expectations were the things that drove me, and I then had to try and develop all my players with the same expectations and make sure we could go out and achieve them," Ferguson said after being honoured.

    "Arsene is a worthy inductee as he transformed Arsenal Football Club fantastically. They became a tough team to compete with, and we both wanted to win, which motivated us further. Through the years since retirement, we'd go for dinner together in a little restaurant he knows well in Switzerland. He is a fascinating man, and I enjoy his company, but picking the wine is still my job!" added Ferguson.

    ALSO READ: When romantic Cristiano Ronaldo sang for Georgina Rodriguez 'I want to marry you' at dinner party

    Wenger managed the Gunners for a record 22 seasons in the EPL. His most highlighted season was the 2003-04 season, where his side finished unbeaten and was famously called 'The Invincibles'. He was also notable for signing fellow Hall of Famers Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, who made a tremendous impact on the London-based club.

    "I am very grateful to have been selected for the Premier League Hall of Fame. We always wanted to give something special to the fans. When you have players capable of remarkable things, the most important thing for me is the obligation of perfection," stated Wenger on his induction.

    ALSO READ: Scotland stuns Spain 2-0 in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers; social media all-praise for Scott McTominay's brace

    "I'd like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, respected the club's values and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger. To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me. It's like two boxers. You fight like mad and go the distance together. You have respect, and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles," Wenger concluded.

