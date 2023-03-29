Harry Kane to make sensational £80 million move to Manchester United next summer - Reports
Harry Kane has been linked to a move to Manchester United next summer. Although he is scoring goals for Tottenham Hotspur, the lack of titles is taking a toll on his career, while reports suggest that he will move to Old Trafford for £80 million.
English striker Harry Kane is having a decent time with English giants Tottenham Hotspur, as he has been scoring goals consistently for over a decade now with the side. However, despite his successful goal-scoring stint with Spurs, he has failed to hand a title to the club, which has somewhat dented his career.
At the same time, fellow English giants Manchester United has been linked to Kane, who is reportedly on the top of the list for a new striker next summer. Also, with the Red Devils undergoing a sale, which is likely to be taken over by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar, the club will have a massive influx of funds to make the transfer possible.
In the meantime, United CEO Richard Arnold has reportedly sanctioned an £80 million deal for Kane, which the club is confident of securing in the coming weeks, reports Daily Star. While the Englishman has also been under the radar of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Chelsea, Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag wants the club to act fast beforehand and have the deal in place rather than waiting until June, when the transfer window officially opens.
Ten Hag, who is already hinted at turning the fortunes of United by winning the League Cup this season, is desperate to make the club a genuine title contender in the upcoming season and sees Kane as an excellent fit for his project. The forward has a year left in his current Tottenham contract, and although Spurs hope to hire a top boss to make the Englishman stay, it is reported that he has already made up his mind and would push for a United move before next season.