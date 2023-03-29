When romantic Cristiano Ronaldo sang for Georgina Rodriguez 'I want to marry you' at dinner party

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and has a happy family. While the two are yet to get hitched, the Portuguese sang a song to her, "I want to marry you", as revealed in her Netflix documentary, 'I am Georgina'.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo continues the legacy of his prolific career with Saudi Arabian giant Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team. He also has an attractive personal life with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, with whom he shares a wonderful family. However, despite expressing their desire, the two still need to tie the knot.

As for Georgina, she too is famous among Ronaldo fans, while he has become a significant influencer of late. Besides being a brand ambassador for numerous brands of late, she has released her documentary 'I am Georgina', with season 2 of the series currently running on Netflix. In the season, Ronaldo was seen singing 'I want to marry you' to her as he turned all-romantic for the love of his life during a get-together ceremony with his friends.

As Georgina records Ronaldo singing, the Portuguese's lyrics are, "I feel so trapped and now. What do you want from me? Last night in bed, you said yes. You say you love, but you run away. What do you want from me and now?" Ronnie was joined by Portugal teammates Ricardo Quaresma and Diogo Dalot.

Meanwhile, Georgina said, "The whole summer, we listened to Nininho. Cris knows all his songs by heart. Cristiano is the love of my life. Cristiano is so romantic. He said, 'Gio, I have a surprise for you.' Cristiano is my best friend, and I admire him."

Ronaldo said about their marriage, "We'll be [married] one day, for sure. It's my mum's dream as well, so one day. Why not? It's great. Georgina's my friend. We have conversations. I open my heart to her, and she opens her heart to me. I'm not thinking now about that, but I can see in the future, I think I deserve it, and she deserves it. But, it's not coming in my plans now, but in the future, yes, I want it."

At the same time, Georgina concluded by saying, "I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God. That's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you that dreams do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."