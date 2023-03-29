Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scotland stuns Spain 2-0 in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers; social media all-praise for Scott McTominay's brace

    Scotland was up against Spain, as the former stunned the latter 2-0, with Scott McTominay scoring a brace, as social media was all-praise for him.

    football Scotland stuns Spain 2-0 in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers; social media all-praise for Scott McTominay brace-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    On Tuesday, the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers continued with Scotland going head-on against former European and world champion Spain at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Although the visitors appeared to be the favourite on papers to see themselves through, the hosts turned things around and made life difficult for the Spaniards.

    The Scots won the fixture 2-0, with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay netting a brace. While he had scored just once in his opening 37 matches for the Tartan Army, he has found the back of the net on four instances in the last couple of international ties. He has also become the first Scot to slap in a brace against La Furia Roja since Mo Johnston in 1984 during a World Cup qualifier.

    ALSO READ: 'WISH THIS CRAZINESS NEVER ENDS' - LIONEL MESSI AFTER NETTING 100TH INTERNATIONAL GOAL FOR ARGENTINA

    While Scotland wins its eighth match of the Qualifiers, all its eighth victories have come at home. Also, it is unbeaten in its last eight games, besides having bested in six straight home qualifiers, while it is undefeated in nine consecutive home contests. Its next fixture happens to be away to Norway on June 17. In the meantime, social media was all praise for McTominay's form and goal-scoring brace effort.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Wish this craziness never ends - Lionel Messi after netting 100th international goal for Argentina, twitter pleased-ayh

    'Wish this craziness never ends' - Lionel Messi after netting 100th international goal for Argentina

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success snt

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title snt

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title?

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani actor Yasir review Pathaan says Shah Rukh Khan movie is not more than a video game RBA

    Pakistani actor Yasir review Pathaan, says 'Shah Rukh Khan’s movie is not more than a video game'

    Mumbai Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18 per cent from April 1 Check how much you will have to pay gcw

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18% from April 1; Check how much you will have to pay

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualification removed gcw

    BREAKING: Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's disqualification removed

    House of the Dragon Season 2 update: Game of Thrones' prequel will have two less episodes-read about Season 3 too RBA

    House of the Dragon Season 2 update: GOT's prequel will have two less episodes-read about Season 3 too

    Amritpal Singh manhunt Punjab Police launch search operation suspects abandon car following car chase gcw

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police launch search operation, suspects abandon car following chase

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon