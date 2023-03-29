Scotland stuns Spain 2-0 in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers; social media all-praise for Scott McTominay's brace

Scotland was up against Spain, as the former stunned the latter 2-0, with Scott McTominay scoring a brace, as social media was all-praise for him.

On Tuesday, the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers continued with Scotland going head-on against former European and world champion Spain at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Although the visitors appeared to be the favourite on papers to see themselves through, the hosts turned things around and made life difficult for the Spaniards.

The Scots won the fixture 2-0, with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay netting a brace. While he had scored just once in his opening 37 matches for the Tartan Army, he has found the back of the net on four instances in the last couple of international ties. He has also become the first Scot to slap in a brace against La Furia Roja since Mo Johnston in 1984 during a World Cup qualifier.

While Scotland wins its eighth match of the Qualifiers, all its eighth victories have come at home. Also, it is unbeaten in its last eight games, besides having bested in six straight home qualifiers, while it is undefeated in nine consecutive home contests. Its next fixture happens to be away to Norway on June 17. In the meantime, social media was all praise for McTominay's form and goal-scoring brace effort.