Sponsors shun Kurt Zouma after cat kicking video, as call for prosecution gathers pace

Trouble continues to brew for West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, who has been amid a massive public outrage after a shocking video of him abusing his cat in his Essex home went viral. After being sidelined by the football community for the outrageous act, sponsors are the latest to join the outcry, shunning the 27-year-old.

Zouma has been dropped by kit manufacturer Adidas in response to the footage, clips of which were first obtained by The Sun. The video shows the Frenchman slapping his pet's face and hurling a pair of shoes as the cat tries to escape. Zouma's brother, Yoan, filmed the disturbing footage posted on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round win at Kidderminster. Following the incident, the defender apologised for the attack and said he was 'deeply sorry'.

Adidas, who supplied Kurt Zouma's football boots, conducted an internal investigation before announcing on Wednesday that they had ended their relationship with the defender. A statement from the company read: We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete.

Meanwhile, Experience Kissimmee, one of West Ham's sponsors, has stated it is 'evaluating' its ongoing relationship with the club. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the company stated, "It was disheartening to learn that the player Kurt Zouma was part of the starting line in West Ham United's game tonight. As we wait for further information from WHU, we will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club."

Team sponsor Umbro distanced itself from the player, adding that it 'partners with West Ham United on a club level and do not represent individual players'.

"Like West Ham United, we condemn the actions of the player concerned and do not condone cruelty towards animals in any form," added an Umbro spokesperson.

Vitality also announced that it had confirmed that it suspended its sponsorship deal with West Ham following Zouma's actions, which has sparked demands of prosecution and suspension across social media platforms.

An online petition calling to prosecute the France international and remove all his animals to a place of safety immediately continues to gather pace. It has as on Thursday morning crossed over 250,000 signatures.

On Wednesday, West Ham fined Kurt Zouma the 'maximum amount possible' for mistreating his pet cat as the RSPCA charity confirmed it had taken two animals belonging to the defender into care. Reports suggested that West Ham has fined the 27-year-old 250,000 pounds.

In a fresh statement, the club said they supported an investigation by animal welfare organisation the RSPCA and that Zouma was complying with the process.

Meanwhile, a statement from the RSPCA read, "The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the well-being of these cats. They've been taken for a check-up at vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues."

"We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We dealt with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation. We continue to investigate, so we cannot comment further at this time," the statement added.

West Ham manager David Moyes described it as a 'poor situation', but defended his decision to play Kurt Zouma on Tuesday evening against Watford as he was part of his 'best team'.

"I am disappointed, and the club has taken all the actions that they can do at the moment. They are working on that behind the scenes. My job was to pick the best team for West Ham, and Kurt was part of that team. I am a big animal lover. As I said, my job is to try and win for West Ham and to put out the best team for that. I think the club would rather deal with it all in time, and they will let you know what the action is," Moyes said.

"I was disappointed with what I saw and what I was told. But as I've said, it was my job to find the best team for West Ham. There will be people who will be disappointed, and I understand that totally. I am someone who cares a lot about my dogs and horses and all the people I am connected with. I have spoken to him, and we will move on as much as we can. We wanted to get this game out of the way, and we understand nobody will be pleased about it. It is a poor situation," the West Ham boss concluded.