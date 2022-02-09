  • Facebook
    Kurt Zouma could face 4 years jail-term in France for kicking cat; call for suspension grows

    La Fondation 30 Millions d'Amis, the largest animal rights group in France, have filed a legal complaint against the West Ham defender after a video abusing his cat went viral.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    France, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
    In what could spell more trouble for Kurt Zouma, France's largest animal rights group, La Fondation 30 Millions d'Amis, have filed a legal complaint against the West Ham defender after a shocking video of him abusing his cat in his Essex home went viral.

    According to Daily Mail, the 27-year-old could face up to four years of imprisonment in his native, even as 30 Million Friends Foundation call for suspension of the defender from the France international team. The French animal rights foundation lawyers have reportedly contacted prosecutors after the horrific video sparked massive outrage.

    A spokesman for the Foundation told Daily Mail, "We condemn this heinous act, have asked that the player be suspended from the France team, and filed a legal complaint against him."

    As per Article 113-6 of the French Penal Code, a citizen of the country could face prosecution for criminal acts carried out abroad. The new animal protection laws introduced in the country last year have a provision that punishes those who mistreat animals up to four years in prison and a fine equivalent to 50,000 pounds.

    The aggravating factors include acts of violence committed in front of others or if the animal belongs to the attackers. A source close to the case told Daily Mail that in the case of Kurt Zouma, the video appears to show aggravating facts, which could lead to serious trouble for the footballer.

    Meanwhile, leading French politicians too have condemned the West Ham defender, who hails from Lyon, calling for him to be kicked out of the country's national team. A spokesperson for the French Animal Party, Muriel Fusi, said, "Many people on social networks are outraged by the video. Many people claim that this football player can no longer wear the colours of France."

    Also expressing outrage over the horrifying video was the presidential candidate and leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen. "It's shameful. I still think that those who are capable of cruelty to animals are also capable of cruelty towards men. Violence is never trivial," noted Pen.

    West Ham has condemned the shocking video of Zouma kicking his cat across the kitchen floor. Clips, obtained by The Sun, show the 27-year-old Frenchman slapping his pet's face and another hurling a pair of shoes as the cat tries to escape. Zouma's brother, Yoan, filmed the disturbing footage posted on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round win at Kidderminster. Following the incident, the defender apologised for the attack and said he was 'deeply sorry'.

    Even as online petitions demanding Zouma's prosecution for animal cruelty gathers pace after having crossed the 100,000 signatures mark, netizens continue to slam West Ham for playing Zouma in their Premier League 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday evening. The defender was booed every time he touched the ball at London Stadium.

    Head of Public Affairs at national pet charity Blue Cross, Becky Thwaites, expressed disappointment over David Moyes' call to play Zouma against Watford. "In our view, it normalises his abhorrent behaviour and delivers the message it's acceptable to treat a family pet that way. It gives the impression to young football fans watching last night that it doesn't matter what he did to his cat, all that is important is football," Thwaites told Daily Mail.

    Following West Ham's 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday, manager David Moyes was quizzed over his decision to play Kurt Zouma despite the recent incident. "No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing, and the club is dealing with it, so that is a separate matter," Moyes replied.

    Essex Police are currently investigating the incident, which has caused massive upset among supporters and been slammed by many within the football community. This comes even as the RSPCA, who have the power to prosecute Zouma, suggested that it could investigate the matter. The RSPCA's prosecutions carry a maximum of five years in prison for the most serious offences.

